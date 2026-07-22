Interesting and Humour - page 690
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Don't go walking in Africa Peter children
http://slon.ru/fast/future/microsoft-yazykovomu-bareru-konets-850969.xhtml
Neuronics for online translation.
http://slon.ru/fast/future/microsoft-yazykovomu-bareru-konets-850969.xhtml
Neurons for online translation.
) They will write apps for android and iPhone and millions of translators will be out of work. Only technicians, literary and official translators will remain. And that's 10 per cent of everyone.
I mean, it's getting riskier for a high school graduate to choose a profession. You never know who's gonna be replaced by cyborgs the day after tomorrow.
That's it.) They'll write apps for android and iPhone and millions of translators will be out of work. Only technicians, literary and official translators will remain. And that's 10 per cent of everyone.
I mean, it's getting riskier for a high school graduate to choose a profession. You never know who will be replaced by cyborgs the day after tomorrow.
Cyborgs will replace everyone the day after tomorrow. So there will be no need to eat anyone. )))