Interesting and Humour - page 2153

New comment
 
Girl gets 3D-printed skull transplant

http://lenta-ua.net/novosti/tehnologii/52296-vrachi-proveli-operaciyu-po-peresadke-cherepa-napechatannogo-na-3d-printere-video.html
Врачи провели операцию по пересадке черепа, напечатанного на 3D-принтере (ВИДЕО) » Lenta-UA - Новости || Lenta-UA - Новини
Врачи провели операцию по пересадке черепа, напечатанного на 3D-принтере (ВИДЕО) » Lenta-UA - Новости || Lenta-UA - Новини
  • lenta-ua.net
Череп, распечатанный на 3D-принтере, пересадили 22-летней девушке, которая страдала от утолщения черепа. Врачи медицинского центра Утрехта (Нидерланды) провели операцию по пересадке черепа. 22-летняя девушка, имя которой не сообщается, страдала от утолщения черепа – толщина кости составляла 5 см при норме около 1,5 см. Это сказывалось на ее...
[Deleted]  
1
[Deleted]  
GriFFon4ik:
2
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Interesting & Humorous

artmedia70, 2014.03.28 20:29

Should I publicly advertise something... I'll put it up full screen... What's the point... advertising... public

Imagine this: husband sitting, reading the forum in between trading... Then the wife walks in and sees ... advertising tits. The disintegration of the unit of society...

Nah... sure, it's good for the eye.


No problem - I can remove them on complaint. I don't care about them ... it's just funny when you find out they're hanging all over the street ... as a poster... ...and they sway in the wind... and you can see them from afar...

Steamboats sail by -hello Malchish!
Pilots fly by - say hello to Malchish - see the biennale ad!
Steam trains go by - say hello to Boychish - see biennale adverts
And when the pioneers pass by - salute to Boychish! see a biennale advert!

 
Italian mafia earns more than McDonald's
Итальянская мафия зарабатывает больше, чем McDonald’s
Итальянская мафия зарабатывает больше, чем McDonald’s
  • www.rbc.ru
Итальянская мафия зарабатывает больше, чем McDonald’s. Доходы итальянской мафиозной группировки Ндрангета (Калабрия, южная Италия) за 2013г. составили около 53 млрд евро.
[Deleted]  
When we say Miami, we mean Miami Beach, because its miles of beaches, open-air cafés, clubs, shopping malls and historic art deco buildings attract travellers from all over the world. Here's the top 10 things to do when in Miami, the city of millionaires
Десять дел, которые непременно стоит сделать в Майами – РБК.Travel
Десять дел, которые непременно стоит сделать в Майами – РБК.Travel
  • style.rbc.ru
Говорим Майами - подразумеваем Майами-Бич, ведь именно многокилометровые пляжи, открытые веранды модных кафе, клубы, шопинг-центры и исторические здания в стиле арт деко привлекают сюда путешественников со всего мира. Представляем своеобразный рейтинг: топ-10 дел, которые непременно стоит сделать, оказавшись в Майами - городе миллионеров и...
[Deleted]  
artmedia70:

Should I publicly advertise something... I'll put it up full screen... What's the point... advertising... public

I imagined a husband sitting, reading the forum in between trades... his wife walks in and sees... advertising tits. The breakdown of the social unit...

Nah... of course it's nice to see.

What's up, husband can't see the tits?
 
Bats have been banned from eating in Guinea.
Chinese officials have been banned from eating bird's nests and shark fins.
A Crimean park in Simferopol banned visitors from kissing. The fine is 600 hryvnias (about 2,300 rubles).
[Deleted]  
pagot:
Bats have been banned from eating in Guinea.
Chinese officials have been banned from eating bird's nests and shark fins.
A Crimean park in Simferopol banned visitors from kissing. The fine is 600 hryvnias (about 2,300 rubles).
what makes you say that? nonsense!!!
[Deleted]  
2300 RUB 701 UAH
1...214621472148214921502151215221532154215521562157215821592160...4979
New comment