Interesting and Humour - page 2153
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Interesting & Humorous
artmedia70, 2014.03.28 20:29
Should I publicly advertise something... I'll put it up full screen... What's the point... advertising... public
Imagine this: husband sitting, reading the forum in between trading... Then the wife walks in and sees ... advertising tits. The disintegration of the unit of society...
Nah... sure, it's good for the eye.
No problem - I can remove them on complaint. I don't care about them ... it's just funny when you find out they're hanging all over the street ... as a poster... ...and they sway in the wind... and you can see them from afar...
Steamboats sail by -hello Malchish!
Pilots fly by - say hello to Malchish - see the biennale ad!
Steam trains go by - say hello to Boychish - see biennale adverts
And when the pioneers pass by - salute to Boychish! see a biennale advert!
Should I publicly advertise something... I'll put it up full screen... What's the point... advertising... public
I imagined a husband sitting, reading the forum in between trades... his wife walks in and sees... advertising tits. The breakdown of the social unit...
Nah... of course it's nice to see.
Chinese officials have been banned from eating bird's nests and shark fins.
A Crimean park in Simferopol banned visitors from kissing. The fine is 600 hryvnias (about 2,300 rubles).
Bats have been banned from eating in Guinea.
Chinese officials have been banned from eating bird's nests and shark fins.
A Crimean park in Simferopol banned visitors from kissing. The fine is 600 hryvnias (about 2,300 rubles).