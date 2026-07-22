Interesting and Humour - page 2197
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Not living any more... I think they held it for a long time and it suffocated.
They kept it already dead.
It's almost impossible to catch the fish - they swim too deep.
But a couple of times their carcasses were thrown on the shore.
The boys picked one up and took a picture with it.
There's no hurry!
Watching this video instantly killed the desire
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The top of a mountain in Chile to be torn down to build the biggest telescope >>>
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