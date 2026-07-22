Interesting and Humour - page 2197

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newdigital:
Not living any more... I think they held it for a long time and it suffocated.

They kept it already dead.

It's almost impossible to catch the fish - they swim too deep.

But a couple of times their carcasses were thrown on the shore.

The boys picked one up and took a picture with it.

 

There's no hurry!

 
 

Watching this video instantly killed the desire

to use vision correction services:

 

Full-time:

 

The top of a mountain in Chile to be torn down to build the biggest telescope >>>

Верхушку горы в Чили снесут для постройки самого большого телескопа
Верхушку горы в Чили снесут для постройки самого большого телескопа
  • 2014.04.20
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 20 апр — РИА Новости. В течение двух недель гора Сьерро-Армазонес в Чили лишится своей вершины – европейские ученые взорвут ее для того, чтобы построить там Европейский чрезвычайно большой телескоп, пишет The Guardian. "Мы снесем около 25 метров от верхушки горы, чтобы создать плато и построим там самый большой в мире телескоп", —...
 
 

Pair trading:

Trading a basket of currencies:

 

How to make money on the internet:

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