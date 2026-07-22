Interesting and Humour - page 1096
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- I've had one more wardrobe in my room since yesterday.
Retire the President
Bolkonsky, you're not allowed to comment.
I will not comment if the loudmouths [under] say who will not be replaced.
Of course, this is an unfortunate example for you, but even the Bolsheviks said "there is such a party". Now, apart from "down with", can anyone offer something sensible to replace it? Or should sterling's paid slogan "sell russia while it is being bought" be cultivated among the masses?
I was asked the other day if it was true that a girl student needs to study, so I asked her:
-- "Can you count to ten?
-- she said, "I do."
-- then I said: "No, she doesn't need to learn any more, she has learned everything she needs to learn" (I referred to Hitler, in the occupied territories, counting to ten, music and dancing)
someone said that for gophers, there are two options in the evening - either fall asleep or die. So they sleep soundly. Also, animals are divided into different subspecies or something. And penguins are not divided. They're just penguins - they're fat and they don't fly. And they sleep soundly at night, too. I wish myself and you -
a good night's sleep.
someone said that for gophers, there are two options in the evening - either fall asleep or die. So they sleep soundly. Also, animals are divided into different subspecies or something. And penguins are not divided. They're just penguins - they're fat and they don't fly. And they sleep soundly at night, too. I wish myself and you -
Sleep tight.
It's not a bad movie. You call everyone fat penguins and go to sleep.
I'm not going to sleep now, on principle.
I won't comment if the loudmouths [under] say who won't be replaced
Of course, this is an unfortunate example for you, but even the Bolsheviks once said "there is such a party". Now, apart from "Down with it", can anyone offer anything sensible in return? Or should sterling's paid slogan "sell russia while it is being bought" be cultivated in the masses? but even sterling says "sell now, because tomorrow they will take it away".
I was asked the other day if it was true that a girl student needs to study, so I asked her:
-- "Can you count to ten?
-- she said, "I do."
-- then I said: "No, she doesn't need to learn any more, she has learned everything she needs to learn" (I referred to Hitler, in the occupied territories, counting to ten, music and dancing)
how it really was
whiskey again ?
I'm actually as sober as possible.
And as for the above, it's straightforward. here's a map of russia in sterling:
and here's his text at http://www.sterligoff.ru/otkritoe_pismo.html.
I'm actually as sober as possible.
YEAH?!
Then what the fuck does that have to do with the Bolsheviks, some party and "everything will be taken away"?
Did you even open the link? Uncle with a squirrel
YES?!
Then what the fuck does that have to do with the Bolsheviks, some party and "everything will be taken away"?
Did you even open the link? Uncle with a squirrel.
Sorry, shaved bear.
I did now. I'm all for closing the forum. What's the point? Let everyone crawl over to mcl.com, you can't criticize brokers here.
It's right outside Durov's office