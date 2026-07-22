Interesting and Humour - page 1269
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Man, these ads, their ads, what they call ads, they really work.
I want to take a couple of Japanese guys apart and see what's going on inside them.
It seems to me that because of the fish diet, they have only phosphorus in their organism )), and it leads to glitches in the right hemisphere.
Literature, cinematography, creativity, art, it's either zero or something else.
No creativity, you say?
Oh, shit too ... brainwashing in the East
The artist is Liu Yi, a Canadian Chinese. On March 6, 2005, at an exhibition in New York, he displayed a painting that provoked much speculation and speculation because it was called Beijing 2008.
It's a very unusual painting depicting four girls playing majiang (mahjong). There's a deeper meaning behind the painting.
The Asian girl sitting in the foreground, with her back to the viewer, with a tattoo on her back is China.
The majian girl on the left is Japan.
The girl in long robes, bowing her head is the USA.
Lying in a seductive pose - Russia.
The girl standing on the side - Taiwan.
The girl 'China' gathered 'peng' 'east wind' [note 1]. What does it mean? There are two levels of meaning here. First, China is using the "east wind" to actively develop; second, "Dongfeng" is the name of a series of ballistic missiles adopted by China. On the one hand, China's situation is already good; on the other, there is no telling what will be made of the bones that remain. But something this girl is doing with the other bones under the table.
America has a look of complete understanding of what is going on, a clear plan. She is looking at Taiwan with a deep and thoughtful expression, as if she wants to read something on Taiwan's face on the one hand, but on the other, as if she is hinting at something with her facial expression.
Russia lies as if uninterested in what is going on, but that is not quite the case. It has its foot on America's knee. Her hand passes the dice to China, as if the two of them, Russia and China, are secretly playing a mutually beneficial game.
The Japanese woman looks intently at the table, and has no idea what the other players are doing, just looking into her "hand" [note 2]
Taiwan is wearing a red "dudou" [note 3]. Perhaps this suggests that she is the last true successor to Chinese culture. She has a bowl of fruit in one hand and a fruit knife in the other. She looks at China with a grim, even angry expression on her face. But she can't help it, can't join the game. And no matter who wins, she can only peel the fruit with it.
Outside the window, the river bank and the cloudy sky must be a hint of the state of crisis on both sides of the Straits, able to reach its critical phase with the slightest whiff of wind.
The portrait on the wall is also unusual. The mustache is by Sun Yat-sen, the bald head is by Chiang Kai-shek, the general facial features are by Mao Tse-tung.
It's also worth talking about the clothes of the four girls.
China with bare breasts, wearing a skirt and underwear.
America is wearing a dressing gown and lingerie, but naked below the waist.
Russia is wearing only underwear.
Japan is completely naked.
This too is a reflection of the state of each nation.
At a glance, it seems that America is dressed the most decently and is the strongest. The other players aren't wearing enough clothes to cover all their body parts, while America is the best dressed. But they have already exposed their bottom line, while China and Russia look naked but still keep their hiding places covered.
Let's assume that this game is a showdown. Whoever loses takes off the next piece of clothing.
If China loses in this round, then, after taking off one piece of clothing, it will be in the same condition as Russia is now (just as in the collapse of the USSR).
If America loses, it too will strip down to Russia's condition.
If Russia loses, it will be left without a single rag.
And Japan has nothing left.
It looks like Russia has picked up an extra bone [note 5] and is now just playing along with the other players. But they're switching bones with China, so Japan is actually playing a supporting role. But she no longer has anything to lose, and if she loses, she will withdraw from the game.
To summarise.
America pretends to be the decent girl most of all, looking the best-dressed. But she also faces a lot of danger. If it loses now, it will cede its place as hegemon.
Russia seems to have collusion on both sides and is the most conniving and hypocritical one here. The situation is similar to China after liberation [note 6], which was leaning towards both the Soviet Union and America. It lacks its own strength and can only exist and develop by oscillating between the two sides.
We do not see the bones of China. How much of China's real power is hidden from us? But under the table it is exchanging bones with Russia. And America can only speculate about what Russia and China are doing there, trying to read the expression on Taiwan's face. Japan, in complete ignorance, continues to play its game. The most inscrutable bones for us are China's.
Japan... Others do so much, and there is almost no way for her to win. And if she loses, she walks right out from the table.
Taiwan. She watches everything from the sidelines and sees everything the players are doing and understands everything. But she has no status, no ability to join the game, and no voice. But her dissatisfaction won't change the situation, she can only be a servant and peel the fruit for the winner.
The winner will either be China or America, there is no doubt about that. But it should be clearly understood that America has the power, but it is playing a Chinese game, not a Western poker game, and it is playing by Chinese rules. What then will be left of its elaborate plan?
Notes.
"Peng" (碰) is a combination of three of the same majiang dice, in this case "Dongfeng" dice - east wind.
"Hand" is a set of dice surrendered to the player.
"Dudou" - the equivalent of a bra in China, popular under the Ming and Qing dynasties (14th - 20th centuries).
It refers to the Taiwan Strait separating the island of Taiwan from mainland China (Fujian Province).
A player who picked up an extra die in a majian has no right to win, i.e. to put together a winning combination. He can only continue playing by helping other players to put together their combinations.
Liberation in China is referred to as 1949 and the rise to power of the Communist Party led by Mao Zedong.
No creativity, you say?
No creativity, you say?
It's not Japanese, it's Chinese...
It's not Japanese, it's Chinese...
The difference here is not that crucial. You can even compare approaches:
Drifting around St Petersburg.