Interesting and Humour - page 3577

New comment
 
 

Feeder ))))


 
 

A very powerful sorcery, a shaman, however...

 

 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1uAFHhDYckU
万年筆で書くメッセージリレー #1 世界初公開！プラチナ万年筆製造工場
万年筆で書くメッセージリレー #1 世界初公開！プラチナ万年筆製造工場
  • 2014.11.09
  • www.youtube.com
プラチナ万年筆 自社工場での万年筆製作工程を世界初公開！ ペン先だけで150以上の工程があり、たくさんの人の手を掛けて、ようやく完成します。 登場する万年筆 #3776 CENTURY http://www.platinum-pen.co.jp/fountainpen_century.html
 

What do you know about fishing...

Come on, Maximka, let's get some fish ))))

 
http://www.libo.ru/libo10377.html
Если бы глаза у животных были спереди
Если бы глаза у животных были спереди
  • www.libo.ru
Если бы глаза у животных были спереди...
 
- Mona, I must confess, our son is not from you.
- Well, who's it from?
- Petya the plumber.
- Ha! He wouldn't look at you sober!
- I poured him a drink.
- He wouldn't lift a glass for free!
- I paid him.
- Oi, oi, why are you lying? I only gave you money for a strict report!
- I found your stash and I took some from it...
A gloomy silence.
- Well, if the money's mine, then my son's mine!
 
.
Посылки с AliExpress могут подорожать уже 7 февраля
Посылки с AliExpress могут подорожать уже 7 февраля
  • 2017.02.06
  • Арсений Мирный
  • life.ru
Самый популярный в России сайт для заказа китайских товаров вводит новое правило. Теперь посылки в Россию стоимостью более $2 будут обязательно идти с трек-номером, чтобы повысить качество доставки. Для Украины и Белоруссии это же правило требует отслеживания...
1...357035713572357335743575357635773578357935803581358235833584...4979
New comment