Interesting and Humour - page 3577
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Feeder ))))
A very powerful sorcery, a shaman, however...
What do you know about fishing...
Come on, Maximka, let's get some fish ))))
- Well, who's it from?
- Petya the plumber.
- Ha! He wouldn't look at you sober!
- I poured him a drink.
- He wouldn't lift a glass for free!
- I paid him.
- Oi, oi, why are you lying? I only gave you money for a strict report!
- I found your stash and I took some from it...
A gloomy silence.
- Well, if the money's mine, then my son's mine!