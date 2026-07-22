Interesting and Humour - page 4111

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Vitaly Muzichenko:

Who cares, you have to do the best you can to win.


Yeah, the broads will give birth to more.

 

One is banned for a week.

Do the others understand?

 


Details in the comments.

 
Andrew Petras:


Details in the comments.

And if you change 20*6 every month, you get 120k a month

 

https://www.artstation.com/artwork/L8o1w

1920 - long time no see, Jakub Rozalski
1920 - long time no see, Jakub Rozalski
  • www.artstation.com
new painting from my 1920+ universe, this time in a more positive and spring atmosphere :) have a nice day everyone!
 
transcendreamer:

This kind of approach ...

Would you like to continue yesterday's conversation and get in line?

 

Gentlemen who hate censorship and all that. Either put up with it or face the fact that the resource is being shut down.

How many times do I have to tell you? This is a technical forum. If it itches, go scratch it somewhere else.

 
Andrey Litvichenko:

https://www.artstation.com/artwork/L8o1w

The overgrown lady's pouting and (judging by the braces) boy's kite-flying indifference is hilarious.

 

Balcony

Decided to take a walk).

 
Andrew Petras:

The overgrown lady's pouting and (judging by the braces) boy's kite-flapping indifference is hilarious.


Jakub Rozalski has a whole series of these for Iron Harvester

https://youtu.be/-BDqHIbuI7c

Iron Harvest Teaser based on Jakub Różalski's artwork
Iron Harvest Teaser based on Jakub Różalski's artwork
  • 2017.08.16
  • www.youtube.com
Iron Harvest Teaser based on Jakub Różalski's artwork More on http://www.iamg.co
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