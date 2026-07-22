Interesting and Humour - page 3403

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Чёрный ящик будет стоить от 100 тыс. рублей и потребует абонентскую плату
Чёрный ящик будет стоить от 100 тыс. рублей и потребует абонентскую плату
  • 2016.11.10
  • Макс Котиков
  • life.ru
Правительство одобрило идею установки чёрных ящиков на автомобили. Вице-премьер Аркадий Дворкович 28 октября отдал распоряжение о создании межведомственной рабочей группы, которая должна проработать проект изменений нормативно-правового регулирования для обеспечения возможности внедрения интеллектуальных телематических систем (ИТС) — бортовых...
 

https://www.gazeta.ru/tech/news/2016/11/10/n_9318593.shtml

Федеральная антимонопольная служба возбудила дело против Microsoft
Федеральная антимонопольная служба возбудила дело против Microsoft
  • www.gazeta.ru
Федеральная антимонопольная служба России возбудила дело против американской корпорации Microsoft, передает RNS. Дело возбуждено по жалобе компании «Лаборатория Касперского» по признакам нарушения статьи 10 закона о защите конкуренции, касающейся злоупотребления доминирующим положением на рынке. «Они сообщили, что компания Microsoft сократила...
 
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Изоляция Рунета будет оформлена законодательно
Изоляция Рунета будет оформлена законодательно
  • 2016.11.10
  • Александр Кондратьев
  • life.ru
В предложенных Минкомсвязью поправках в закон "О связи" (они выложены на официальном портале законопроектов) вводятся новые телекоммуникационные термины. Это, например, автономная система, российский национальный сегмент сети Интернет; национальная доменная зона; администратор национальной доменной зоны; реестр имён национальной доменной зоны...
 

All right ...........

Продажи Alibaba превысили $1 млрд за первые 5 минут китайской "черной пятницы"
Продажи Alibaba превысили $1 млрд за первые 5 минут китайской "черной пятницы"
  • 2016.11.10
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 10 ноября. INTERFAX.RU - Первые пять минут 24-часовой распродажи в День одиноких людей (или День холостяка), который отмечается в Китае 11 ноября, принесли интернет-компании Alibaba $1 млрд, сообщает компания. Инвесторы внимательно следят за данными об этой распродаже, по сравнению с которой блекнут американские "черная пятница" и...
 

:)

 

Sculptural fantasy by Johnson Tsang, Hong Kong.





 
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Samsung запатентовала бесшовный смартфон-раскладушку
Samsung запатентовала бесшовный смартфон-раскладушку
  • 2016.11.11
  • nplus1.ru
Компания Samsung получила патент на смартфон-раскладушку, который ни в сложенном, ни разложенном состоянии не будет иметь щелей или швов в месте сгиба. Патент выдан Управлением по интеллектуальной собственности Южной Кореи. Предполагается, что будет оснащен функцией «полуавтоматического складывания и раскладывания», но, что именно имеется в...
 

Turns out Trump has appeared in 16 films! Here are clippings from them

 

It's all right, they've got them for one article )

"Роснефть" увеличила сумму иска к РБК еще на 55 млн рублей
"Роснефть" увеличила сумму иска к РБК еще на 55 млн рублей
  • tass.ru
МОСКВА, 11 ноября /ТАСС/. "Роснефть" увеличила на 55 млн рублей сумму иска о защите чести и достоинства к журналистам РБК и самому холдингу, которая теперь составляет 3,179 млрд рублей. Об этом в пятницу на заседании в Арбитражном суде Москвы заявил представитель истца. "Мы бы хотели уточнить наши исковые требования. Просим взыскать солидарно с...
 

Illustrator Tatiana Nikitina

Старший преподаватель кафедры иллюстрации Московского государственного университета печати. Член Московского Союза Художников с 1994 года. Диплом всероссийского конкурса «Образ книги» 2010 г. Участник всесоюзных, московских и зарубежных выставок. Работала в издательствах с 1987 – по 1990 г. – издательство «Детская литература», с 2000 – 2003 г. – издательство «Дрофа Плюс», и так далее и тому подобное (далее - тут).

A tip from Tatiana Nikitina -

Goodnight!

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