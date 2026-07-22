Interesting and Humour - page 3403
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https://www.gazeta.ru/tech/news/2016/11/10/n_9318593.shtml
All right ...........
:)
Sculptural fantasy by Johnson Tsang, Hong Kong.
Turns out Trump has appeared in 16 films! Here are clippings from them
It's all right, they've got them for one article )
Illustrator Tatiana Nikitina
Старший преподаватель кафедры иллюстрации Московского государственного университета печати. Член Московского Союза Художников с 1994 года. Диплом всероссийского конкурса «Образ книги» 2010 г. Участник всесоюзных, московских и зарубежных выставок. Работала в издательствах с 1987 – по 1990 г. – издательство «Детская литература», с 2000 – 2003 г. – издательство «Дрофа Плюс», и так далее и тому подобное (далее - тут).
A tip from Tatiana Nikitina -
Goodnight!