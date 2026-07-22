Interesting and Humour - page 3785

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Alexander Ivanov:


Is this .... in this thread doesn't count as politics? Or is it a curiosity of the moderators?

The question is probably rhetorical, though...
 
Aleksey Levashov:
And this .... in this thread doesn't count as politics? Or is it a curiosity of the moderators?

However, the question is probably rhetorical...

There must be democracy! ))

 
Aleksey Levashov:
Is this .... in this thread doesn't count as politics? Or is it a curiosity of the moderators?

I guess the question is rhetorical, though...
It does.
 
Alexander Ivanov:

There must be democracy! ))

Democracy, but not spiteful and deceitful libels both one way and the other.
 
Right)
 
Alexander Ivanov:
Right)
That's right. Let's relax...

 
Trump and Putin meet.
Trump thanked Putin for electing him president of the US...


 

Legends of the Soviet Detective Service.

Documentary.


 
 
Andrew Petras:
And here's more about women... informative and humorous.

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