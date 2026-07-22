Interesting and Humour - page 3667
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Show me a police officer who even theoretically knows how to deliver a baby?
I don't know about the police now, but in the past police schools were required to teach first aid for various injuries, including giving birth in emergency situations. And they also asked about it in exams.
What about the gap, have you decided? Will it or won't it? Which way?
The topic that was created implied the "hidden" question of whether a gap is possible. It is hard to understand - (I am not talking about you Dimitri), and there is even a very strange perception based on some scrappy tweets on the internet.
It's like: I haven't read Pasternak, but I condemn it, I've seen the cover of the book at most, i.e. I've read the tweets.
They are not trained.
I don't even know what to do if a person falls on the rails in the underground, whether it's worth getting in. As you know, trains are powered by the rails...
Well no, the underground has a separate rail and the electric trains are powered by wires from above
Well, no, the underground has a separate rail and the electric trains are powered by wires from above.
No what? I know that trains and electric trains are fed from above through a wire. This is strictly about the underground.
Yeah, but for the underground, it's not clear - what M-letter smart guy with a university degree designed it, that he couldn't put elementary fences, or our trains can't exactly approach the appropriate passages in the fences...and in these passages some sliding barriers could have been provided... that's how all this mess starts with the design... like the rubbish problem - couldn't they have designed a separate rubbish disposal... or 2 or 3 rubbish chutes... all in one go, it's easier and cheaper... In fact, it becomes a big problem... Our smart guys, design engineers think that people are stupid and will not be able to take out their rubbish separately... Fish, if you will excuse me, start rotting... from a very smart head... That's how we live - we take ourselves for fools... Although lately they seem to be moving from the dead point of complete stupidity to the side of practical, reasonable and profitable benefit.... God grant that this movement gain speed quickly, or else die in this stupidity ... Although it may very well be profitable to someone, if it lasts so long ...))
Yeah, but for the underground, it's not clear - what M-letter smart guy with a university degree designed it, that he couldn't put basic fencing, or our trains can't exactly approach the appropriate passages in the fencing...and these passages could have some sliding barriers... that's how all this mess starts with the design... like the rubbish problem - couldn't they have designed a separate rubbish disposal... or 2 or 3 rubbish chutes... The clumsy design is simpler and cheaper... In fact, it becomes a big problem... Our smart guys, project engineers think that people are stupid and will not be able to take out their rubbish separately... Fish, if you will excuse me, start rotting... from a very smart head... That's how we live - we take ourselves for fools... Although lately they seem to be moving from the dead point of complete stupidity to the side of practical, reasonable and profitable benefit.... God grant that this movement gain speed quickly, or else die in this stupidity ... Although it may very well be profitable to someone, if it lasts so long ...))
They probably did not have enough money. In St. Petersburg there are such closed stations - everything is behind the wall, the doors are like a lift, the train pulled up, the doors opened...
There must not have been enough money. In St. Petersburg there are such closed stations - all behind a wall, doors like a lift, train pulls up, doors open...
I remember seeing that kind of security somewhere... And there are some who get fed up with life - they rush out on their own... I was told by a former train driver that no week went by without them - the worst thing, he said, was getting them out of there...
There must not have been enough money. In St. Petersburg there are such closed stations - all behind a wall, doors like a lift, train pulls up, doors open...
It's called a "horizontal lift". This design is said to be more difficult to operate and costly to maintain and slows down passenger boarding/disembarking times.