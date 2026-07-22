Interesting and Humour - page 3135
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Obsolete.
In a prison in Weatherford, Texas, in the United States, an unusual event occurred.
Prisoners in a locked cell saw the warder who was guarding them lose consciousness.
The inmates broke down the cell door, started screaming and calling for help, and duplicated the request for help on a walkie-talkie taken from the guard who was dying.
It turned out that the guard had had a heart attack.
The guard's colleagues rushed to the premises and summoned medics. The guards administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation, which regained consciousness.
The inmates admitted that they were afraid that the guards might think it was an attack on their colleague and an escape attempt, and would not open fire.
unlikely, nothing newer has been invented
An extraordinary event took place in a prison in Weatherford, Texas, in the United States.
Prisoners in a locked cell saw the warder who was guarding them lose consciousness.
The inmates broke down the cell door, started screaming and calling for help, and duplicated the request for help on a walkie-talkie taken from the guard who was dying.
It turned out that the guard had had a heart attack.
The guard's colleagues rushed to the premises and called paramedics. The guards administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation, which regained consciousness.
The inmates admitted that they were afraid that the guards might think it was an attack on their colleague and an escape attempt, and would not open fire.
They've almost run out of resource, and building new ones is a radical modification (count how old they are) and lots of other problems. At a cost of almost new development. Not a razzo. They're doing something new now.
And here's what:
http://spulers.livejournal.com/478617.html
And here's what:
http://spulers.livejournal.com/478617.html
https://lenta.ru/news/2016/07/11/strong/
A new record in powerlifting.
https://lenta.ru/news/2016/07/11/strong/
https://lenta.ru/news/2016/07/11/marsmorse/
http://megaobzor.com/Highscreen-Pover-Five-EVO.html