Interesting and Humour - page 3135

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Yuriy Asaulenko:
Obsolete.
unlikely, nothing newer has been invented
 

In a prison in Weatherford, Texas, in the United States, an unusual event occurred.
Prisoners in a locked cell saw the warder who was guarding them lose consciousness.
The inmates broke down the cell door, started screaming and calling for help, and duplicated the request for help on a walkie-talkie taken from the guard who was dying.
It turned out that the guard had had a heart attack.
The guard's colleagues rushed to the premises and summoned medics. The guards administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation, which regained consciousness.
The inmates admitted that they were afraid that the guards might think it was an attack on their colleague and an escape attempt, and would not open fire.


 
Alexandr Saprykin:
unlikely, nothing newer has been invented
They've almost run out of resource, and building new ones is a radical modification (count how old they are) and lots of other problems. In terms of cost they are almost new development. Not a razzo. They are making something new now.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:

An extraordinary event took place in a prison in Weatherford, Texas, in the United States.
Prisoners in a locked cell saw the warder who was guarding them lose consciousness.
The inmates broke down the cell door, started screaming and calling for help, and duplicated the request for help on a walkie-talkie taken from the guard who was dying.
It turned out that the guard had had a heart attack.
The guard's colleagues rushed to the premises and called paramedics. The guards administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation, which regained consciousness.
The inmates admitted that they were afraid that the guards might think it was an attack on their colleague and an escape attempt, and would not open fire.


Well done, though... people on the street don't care if someone dies...
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
They've almost run out of resource, and building new ones is a radical modification (count how old they are) and lots of other problems. At a cost of almost new development. Not a razzo. They're doing something new now.

And here's what:

http://spulers.livejournal.com/478617.html

Что будет вместо шаттлов
Что будет вместо шаттлов
  • 2011.07.21
  • spulers.livejournal.com
Роися вперде. Кстати, внезапно обнаружил, что одну разгоночную ступень для нового шаттла будут делать украинцы. Хммм бля. Хорошо было бы, если бы по качеству оно было бы как...
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

And here's what:

http://spulers.livejournal.com/478617.html

Yes, partly seen.
 
A new record in powerlifting.

https://lenta.ru/news/2016/07/11/strong/
Британец впервые в истории поднял 500-килограммовую штангу
Британец впервые в истории поднял 500-килограммовую штангу
  • 2016.07.11
  • lenta.ru
Участник соревнования по пауэрлифтингу World Deadlift Championships британец Эдди Холл сумел поднять штангу весом 500 килограммов. Как сообщает портал News.com.au в понедельник, 11 июля, спортсмен стал...
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
A new record in powerlifting.

https://lenta.ru/news/2016/07/11/strong/
who are you, give me squats
 

https://lenta.ru/news/2016/07/11/marsmorse/

На Марсе нашли «надпись» азбукой Морзе и расшифровали ее
На Марсе нашли «надпись» азбукой Морзе и расшифровали ее
  • 2016.07.11
  • Изображение: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
  • lenta.ru
НАСА увидело среди песков Марса несколько дюн, напоминающих надписи на азбуке Морзе, и расшифровало одну из них. Об этом со ссылкой на сайт камеры Hi-RISE сообщает Gizmodo. Hi-RISE снимает поверхность Марса в видимом свете и ближнем инфракрасном диапазоне с автоматической межпланетной станции Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, которая находится на...
 
The new Highscreen Power Five EVO smartphone from the Russian brand Highscreen is on sale now and is available for 11,990 roubles from the brand's online shop.

http://megaobzor.com/Highscreen-Pover-Five-EVO.html
Highscreen представили новый «летний» смартфон Power Five EVO
  • 2016.07.10
  • megaobzor.com
Единственный отечественный разработчик смартфонов компания «Вобис Компьютер» презентовала на этой неделе новую и по-настоящему летнюю модель Power Five EVO своего бренда Highscreen. Заявлено, что благодаря своим уникальным характеристикам девайс станет идеальным помощником для тех, кто отправляется в отпуск. Почему? Сейчас расскажем. Приятный...
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