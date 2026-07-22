Interesting and Humour - page 2360
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
he liked it and
decides to think with it only.
and with his ass never again.
© Gavriloff
Your question may not be noticed here
Moderators!
Have you banned me forever in MQL4 forum?
Would you be so kind as to explain why you punished me for such a terrible sin?
oleg thought with his head
he liked it and
decides to think with it only
and with his ass never again.
© Gavriloff
Gavriloff freak --- that's your level.
A couple of years ago, I remember being punished on croftra with this wording:
I wonder if I'll get banned for that freak here too.
That's humour indeed ;)))))
I think you should contact the desk service - the admins will look at the logs to see who was banned, for what, and contact the moderators for collegiality to remove the ban.
Why don't you moderators make it a rule that the punishment should include the reason why the punishment was imposed. And also state the length of the punishment imposed.
That would give you something to think about. And in severe cases, it would rule out arbitrariness.
When I was banned, I saw the reason (it was red in the top right corner), and I knew the time limit (but I didn't know who).
This must be the first time you've been banned ...
That's the way it is on forum 5, but it might be different on 4-0.
avtomat, if the ban is more than a day, it's someone from the admins. Moderators ban for 24 hours, that the person would cool down and calm down.
A week then :)
I suggested the normal official unbanning route.
This is what happens - admin comes to the moderator's room and asks if everyone agrees to be unbanned (and silence is also a sign of agreement :) ) - Then goes the unbanning.
Or you contacted one of the moderators, he goes to the other moderators and acts as an admin here (asks). There's no fighting between moderators, so it's the normal way: