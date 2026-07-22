Interesting and Humour - page 1972
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Fucking hell. What's that got to do with God?
Ah, it's God's will :)
each one is different.
I mean, none.
it's just getting started
but who's the money for?
A proger's job.
hacking
payment of 200,000 quid
Paying Durov to break into the Telegram messenger
The first hack is in . Anonymous from Russia . The Americans (software firms) are biting their elbows.) Durov confirmed payment of 100,000.
The contest continues , the amount is the same .
Artist Fabo (Honduras), coloured pencil drawings.