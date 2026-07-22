Interesting and Humour - page 4926
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Is it possible to mislead, to cheat? May I?
Just a reminder, the branch is called: Interesting and Humour.
This is not a Bugs and Mistakes thread, pay special attention!
Well, why not, if you're relaxing away from the hustle and bustle? The dishes are likely to be dirtier than the water in the mountain stream.)
Anyway, my first post was with the painting and some background information on the main character of the painting. Artwork. Works of art (as long as they are artistic of course) are not meant to offend or teach anyone.
The mountain stream may be okay, but in a normal river you can catch a disease and die for nothing.
By the way, even this short story about Diogenes throwing away his cup shows that he was a jealous man, according to another version of the story there was not a dog but a boy who was drinking water scooping with his hands, then Diogenes realized he was shamed and threw away his cup, and now if you add this to the fact that he was attacking other philosophers it becomes clear that he was envious of them... and Diogenes was also chased with a stick... 😁
The history of the disagreement between Plato and Diogenes is entertaining, but Diogenes only once managed to beat his opponent really nicely - it was the case of Plato's man and the plucked chicken. In other cases Plato was the victor. Modern scholars are of the opinion that the native of Sinope was simply jealous of his more successful opponent.
Take him to the factory, that's all the talk.
Shit, I'm stuck with that factory. I never left...
A smoke break, in short...
On the set of the film "Mary Magdalene"
Oh !
ABBA have released an album after 40 years of silence, the same melodic beautiful songs as before.
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=vy4bLOYDmsQ& list=OLAK5uy_nKzIJp-MJc6BvfZrr3uY54_UYCQp2OxQg
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=vy4bLOYDmsQ&list=OLAK5uy_nKzIJp-MJc6BvfZrr3uY54_UYCQp2OxQg
ABBA have released an album after 40 years of silence, the same melodic beautiful songs as before.
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=vy4bLOYDmsQ& list=OLAK5uy_nKzIJp-MJc6BvfZrr3uY54_UYCQp2OxQg
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=vy4bLOYDmsQ&list=OLAK5uy_nKzIJp-MJc6BvfZrr3uY54_UYCQp2OxQg
The minced meat cannot be turned back
But the mince is turning again without any problems or questions...
But the mince is turning again without any problems or questions...