Interesting and Humour - page 3526
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Happy start of the working week!
No, no, the pyramids were for intergalactic communication between Freemasons and Reptiloids.
And the Sphinx was for transmitting electricity - transmitting waaaaaayyyyyyyy everywhere...
I have nothing against it personally, but I've always been amused by people who try to "do business" with iPads
for example, one guy came to a meeting - we discuss the contract, but his footnotes and comments are not visible - he's in pain
another time we were discussing terms of reference with architectural inlays in the text - and of course they don't appear on the iPad
and once I saw a presentation on the ipad - oh my god, I wish I had not seen it.....
if the user confuses these tools, of course, nothing will work.
- if he does not know how to use - like a footnote he does not see :-) well, what to do, there is another question
- the brain of someone who does not know how to use devices - it won't work on a big computer ;-)
- i meant business communications :-) but if you cannot see footnotes and presentations, then you need to look for another option or a different tool.
by running a business i meant communications :-) - and without communications it's hard to do business
again, by business I mean the ability to access my bank account directly from the iPad and make a couple of transfers at the airport or on the train - and how do I do that? at home from a stationary phone?
and do presentations - I don't know ... if the partner is sitting with the owner of the ipad in the bathhouse you can do it on the ipad - if you're smart
:-) and cases are often solved in the baths.
and you probably shouldn't crack nuts with a ruler.
If the user is confused by these tools, of course nothing will work.
- if he does not know how to use - like a footnote he does not see :-) well, what to do, there is another question
- the brain of someone who does not know how to use devices - it won't work on a big computer ;-)
- i meant business communication :-) but if you can not see footnotes and presentations - then you need to look for another option or a different tool.
by running a business i meant communications :-) - and without communications it's hard to do business
again, by business I mean the ability to access my bank account directly from the iPad and make a couple of transfers at the airport or on the train - and how do I do that? at home from a stationary phone?
and do presentations - I don't know ... if the partner is sitting with the owner of the ipad in the bathhouse you can also do it on the ipad - if you use your brain.
:-) and cases are often solved in the baths
reading mail/web/... it's not a job, it's a bathhouse and business is different
according to my humble observations these "genius" managers with high-margin looks poking at tablets are almost all slackers
(well, I used to be one myself, lol).
serious work is a hardcore classic laptop with a normal OS
Four propellers and one on top - and fly - you've seen a lot of home-made ones on yo-tumba...))
Yep, only helicopter will land on autorotation in case of engine failure, though tough, but you'll stay alive. But here, in case of failure of at least one of 8 engines - rollover and go down.
Why not make an electrovertolet, if you have such an urge to fly on accumulators? An automatic tilt mechanism doesn't cost that much.
Service people on a Monday morning...
Yeah, but the helicopter will go down on autorotation in case of engine failure, even if it's hard, but you'll stay alive. But here, if at least one of 8 engines fails, the helicopter rolls over and goes down.
Why not make an electrovertolet, if you have such an urge to fly on accumulators? It doesn't cost that much to make an automatic tilt mechanism.
There is a ready-made solution for such problems. They even use it on small planes. It's a parachute. Saves not only people but also the car. The main thing is to lock all the propellers at once.
If only 300 years of imprisonment were legalized for this kind of realtors, it would be perfect.