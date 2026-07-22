Interesting and Humour - page 3526

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Sergey Golubev:

Happy start of the working week!

at the factory
 
Дмитрий:

No, no, the pyramids were for intergalactic communication between Freemasons and Reptiloids.

And the Sphinx was for transmitting electricity - transmitting waaaaaayyyyyyyy everywhere...

)))) You youngsters certainly know better, you have much more knowledge and information than us oldsters... but i like pyramids better - there's something mysterious and unexplored about them... and Freemasons and Reptilians are fairy tales and a long time ago...
 
transcendreamer:

I have nothing against it personally, but I've always been amused by people who try to "do business" with iPads

for example, one guy came to a meeting - we discuss the contract, but his footnotes and comments are not visible - he's in pain

another time we were discussing terms of reference with architectural inlays in the text - and of course they don't appear on the iPad

and once I saw a presentation on the ipad - oh my god, I wish I had not seen it.....

so it's probably best not to crack nuts with a ruler.
if the user confuses these tools, of course, nothing will work.
- if he does not know how to use - like a footnote he does not see :-) well, what to do, there is another question
- the brain of someone who does not know how to use devices - it won't work on a big computer ;-)
- i meant business communications :-) but if you cannot see footnotes and presentations, then you need to look for another option or a different tool.
by running a business i meant communications :-) - and without communications it's hard to do business
again, by business I mean the ability to access my bank account directly from the iPad and make a couple of transfers at the airport or on the train - and how do I do that? at home from a stationary phone?
and do presentations - I don't know ... if the partner is sitting with the owner of the ipad in the bathhouse you can do it on the ipad - if you're smart
:-) and cases are often solved in the baths.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
and you probably shouldn't crack nuts with a ruler.
If the user is confused by these tools, of course nothing will work.
- if he does not know how to use - like a footnote he does not see :-) well, what to do, there is another question
- the brain of someone who does not know how to use devices - it won't work on a big computer ;-)
- i meant business communication :-) but if you can not see footnotes and presentations - then you need to look for another option or a different tool.
by running a business i meant communications :-) - and without communications it's hard to do business
again, by business I mean the ability to access my bank account directly from the iPad and make a couple of transfers at the airport or on the train - and how do I do that? at home from a stationary phone?
and do presentations - I don't know ... if the partner is sitting with the owner of the ipad in the bathhouse you can also do it on the ipad - if you use your brain.
:-) and cases are often solved in the baths

reading mail/web/... it's not a job, it's a bathhouse and business is different

according to my humble observations these "genius" managers with high-margin looks poking at tablets are almost all slackers

(well, I used to be one myself, lol).

serious work is a hardcore classic laptop with a normal OS

 
Сергей Криушин:

Four propellers and one on top - and fly - you've seen a lot of home-made ones on yo-tumba...))


Yep, only helicopter will land on autorotation in case of engine failure, though tough, but you'll stay alive. But here, in case of failure of at least one of 8 engines - rollover and go down.

Why not make an electrovertolet, if you have such an urge to fly on accumulators? An automatic tilt mechanism doesn't cost that much.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:
 

Service people on a Monday morning...

Sheep

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Yeah, but the helicopter will go down on autorotation in case of engine failure, even if it's hard, but you'll stay alive. But here, if at least one of 8 engines fails, the helicopter rolls over and goes down.

Why not make an electrovertolet, if you have such an urge to fly on accumulators? It doesn't cost that much to make an automatic tilt mechanism.

There is a ready-made solution for such problems. They even use it on small planes. It's a parachute. Saves not only people but also the car. The main thing is to lock all the propellers at once.

 

If only 300 years of imprisonment were legalized for this kind of realtors, it would be perfect.

Росреестр создаёт сервис по защите собственности от чёрных риелторов
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Как стало известно Лайфу, в 2017 году Росреестр запустит на своём сайте новый сервис — "Личный кабинет правообладателя". Как обещают в ведомстве, использование сервиса позволит повысить уровень защищённости прав собственников недвижимости. Любой гражданин может заблаговременно узнать, что его квартирой или земельным участком интересуются...
 
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Китай успешно испытал самолет на водородных топливных элементах
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ШАНХАЙ, 9 января. /Корр. ТАСС Иван Каргапольцев/. Китай успешно испытал собственный небольшой самолет с электродвигателем, работающим на водородных топливных элементах. Как пишет газета , первый полет этой машины состоялся на днях в городе Шэньян (северо-восточная провинция Ляонин). Одноместный самолет совершил свой первый полет на высоте 320...
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