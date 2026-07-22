Interesting and Humour - page 2762

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Anatoli Kazharski:

That time is just a tool, that's for sure. The universe and I have already agreed on that for sure. ;)

The maximum interval of time is eternity. What is the minimum interval? And can it be negative? )))

There is a very precise answer to this question: the minimum interval of time is Planck time. The laws of physics do not exist less than this value, therefore if some processes occur at intervals smaller than this constant, we cannot observe them, they do not belong to our universe and therefore they cannot have any influence on our perception, direct or indirect.
 
Anatoli Kazharski:

Her legs aren't long enough to ride a bike like that.

This Rottweiler, on the other hand, is better at it. )

It's interesting that the dog first takes an 'advance' and only then starts working
 

trial in the marketplace )))


 
And this monkey likes to get paid first

 

Tesla is already producing a crossover, too. Naturally, it is entirely electric.

A crossover from Tesla

 
Anatoli Kazharski:

Incidentally, drinking alcohol can also cause that same side-effect of feeling like losing everything. After all, clotted red blood cells slow down the flow in the capillaries of the brain and even temporarily suspend them or even rupture them altogether under pressure during arrest.

So there could be many causes. The universe is infinite in its diversity. )

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Ученые нашли биологическое объяснение запойному пьянству
Ученые нашли биологическое объяснение запойному пьянству
  • 2015.10.02
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 2 окт – РИА Новости. Причиной развития предрасположенности к запойному пьянству у некоторых людей могут быть мутации в гене ALDH1a1, отвечающем за вывод алкоголя из организма, из-за которых он начинает не помогать, а мешать работе "тормоза" в центре удовольствия в мозге, говорится в статье, опубликованной в журнале Science. "Все мы...
 
Vasiliy Sokolov:
There is a very precise answer to this question: the minimum time interval is Planck time. Less than this value the laws of physics do not exist, therefore if some processes and occur on intervals of time smaller than this constant, we cannot observe them, they do not concern our Universe and consequently they cannot have any influence on our perception, directly or indirectly.

It's even scarier than that. From Planck time follows Planck length...

If a photon had sufficient energy to measure objects the size of Planck length, it would collapse into a microscopic black hole when interacting with the measured object and the measurement would be impossible. Thus, the Planck length imposes fundamental restrictions on the accuracy of the length measurement.

 
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Искусственный интеллект показал в IQ-тесте результат 4-летнего ребенка
Искусственный интеллект показал в IQ-тесте результат 4-летнего ребенка
  • www.vladtime.ru
Совместными усилиями венгерских и американских ученых был проведен любопытный эксперимент: они протестировали систему ConceptNet от Массачусетского технологического института на IQ. И были поражены – искусственный интеллект показал результат четырехлетнего ребенка. Правда, успехи искусственного интеллекта варьировались в зависимости от блоков...
 
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