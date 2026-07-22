Interesting and Humour - page 2762
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That time is just a tool, that's for sure. The universe and I have already agreed on that for sure. ;)
The maximum interval of time is eternity. What is the minimum interval? And can it be negative? )))
Her legs aren't long enough to ride a bike like that.
This Rottweiler, on the other hand, is better at it. )
trial in the marketplace )))
Tesla is already producing a crossover, too. Naturally, it is entirely electric.
Incidentally, drinking alcohol can also cause that same side-effect of feeling like losing everything. After all, clotted red blood cells slow down the flow in the capillaries of the brain and even temporarily suspend them or even rupture them altogether under pressure during arrest.
So there could be many causes. The universe is infinite in its diversity. )
There is a very precise answer to this question: the minimum time interval is Planck time. Less than this value the laws of physics do not exist, therefore if some processes and occur on intervals of time smaller than this constant, we cannot observe them, they do not concern our Universe and consequently they cannot have any influence on our perception, directly or indirectly.
It's even scarier than that. From Planck time follows Planck length...
If a photon had sufficient energy to measure objects the size of Planck length, it would collapse into a microscopic black hole when interacting with the measured object and the measurement would be impossible. Thus, the Planck length imposes fundamental restrictions on the accuracy of the length measurement.