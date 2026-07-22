Interesting and Humour - page 1667

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From the 4th forum:

Веганам на заметку - Вегетарианство признано психическим расстройством

[Deleted]  
Contender:

From Forum 4:

Vegans for Note - Vegetarianism has been recognized as a mental disorder

Yes, yes, yes, that's right, vegans are schizoids, Micha will confirm it if anything - he won't lie ))))

SZS: 20-30 pages long enough to discuss? )))

 
alexx_v:

ZS: So, is 20-30 pages enough for a discussion? )))

Nah, bored, pardon the pun.
 
Ern.CheGevarra:
http://youtu.be/_2oH9dGr1sE

Reminds me of a joke.

-Report Officer, you have to think.

-What's there to think about? You have to jump.

 

Напомнило анекдот

-Lance Corporal, you gotta think.

-What's there to think about? You have to jump.

The cat is quite consciously aware of the need to turn the knob.

 

It's summer. Nature, birds singing. A river...

Two Estonians are sitting. They are fishing.

Silence....

One says: "It's New Year's Eve, chorrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!"

An hour goes by...

The other one says: "Baaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh would be better."

Another hour goes by...

The first: "And the new year is chaaa-lll..." ....

[Deleted]  

Good night.


 
On the boulevard under the benches the janitor shovels out the rubbish.
Between the rubbish and the sky, Carlson flies proudly,
♪ Like a fan, with its propeller touching the earth ♪
♪ and then an arrow to the rooftops, he's screaming ♪
♪ And people can hear him shouting like a madman ♪
♪ Stupid killer's hiding someone's
♪ The fat body in the cliffs ♪
The new Russian moans loudly;
moaning, shrieking in his flat,
"under his bed, ready
to hide his terror of the bullet.
They both cannot enjoy the pleasure of flight.
Only the proud Mr. Carlson enjoys it differently.
He looks out for the young idiots

for opening their window so naively and carelessly.

He'll call for a landing.

He's gonna start bullshitting them inexperienced.

And then he eats the jam, makes a mess in the flat,
corrupt the housewife and then, promising to come back,
flies back out the window, taking with him as a memento
your belongings and groceries,
that you've been saving for years from your, pardon me, paycheck.
So, people, beware-- Carlson is insolent, cunning.
and greedy, and he's got a way with inexperienced souls
and wandering ears, he's a screwball.
He's not afraid of a racketeer or a grumpy district officer.
He has such a roof! The New Russians couldn't even dream of it.
Only the clouds above the grey plain of the sea go higher,
under which flies the feathery shearwolf...
 

Karlson:

And then he eats the jam, makes a mess of the flat,
corrupts the housewife and, having promised to come back, // that's secondary. It's from a Khitruk cartoon (but what a Ranevskaya was there!)
will fly back out the window, taking with him, as a memento.
your belongings and groceries,
that you've been saving for years out of your, pardon me, salary.

So, people, beware-- Carlson is insolent, cunning.
and greedy, and he knows how to manipulate inexperienced souls.

Conceptually. Keep it as a memento.
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