Interesting and Humour - page 1667
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From the 4th forum:
Веганам на заметку - Вегетарианство признано психическим расстройством
From Forum 4:
Vegans for Note - Vegetarianism has been recognized as a mental disorder
Yes, yes, yes, that's right, vegans are schizoids, Micha will confirm it if anything - he won't lie ))))
SZS: 20-30 pages long enough to discuss? )))
ZS: So, is 20-30 pages enough for a discussion? )))
http://youtu.be/_2oH9dGr1sE
Reminds me of a joke.
-Report Officer, you have to think.
-What's there to think about? You have to jump.
Напомнило анекдот
-Lance Corporal, you gotta think.
-What's there to think about? You have to jump.
The cat is quite consciously aware of the need to turn the knob.
It's summer. Nature, birds singing. A river...
Two Estonians are sitting. They are fishing.
Silence....
One says: "It's New Year's Eve, chorrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!"
An hour goes by...
The other one says: "Baaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh would be better."
Another hour goes by...
The first: "And the new year is chaaa-lll..." ....
Good night.
for opening their window so naively and carelessly.
He'll call for a landing.
He's gonna start bullshitting them inexperienced.
Karlson:
And then he eats the jam, makes a mess of the flat,
corrupts the housewife and, having promised to come back, // that's secondary. It's from a Khitruk cartoon (but what a Ranevskaya was there!)
will fly back out the window, taking with him, as a memento.
your belongings and groceries,
that you've been saving for years out of your, pardon me, salary.