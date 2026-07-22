Interesting and Humour - page 1896
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Man, it's a good thread! It fits its purpose completely! The more diversity, the better. For some reason, there are always those who want to put everything in a special order! Interesting things and humour can't be ordered! It's not maths! And it will not become political at all! The Maidan will end sooner or later! The New Year is coming soon!
There's a separate branch in the four for humour. Here, it really starts with "Interesting ..." .
I find "Maidan" interesting - it hit me that it was moved - so cats and dogs got in the way (they could have been NBA stars in their place), in short...
There's a separate branch in the four for humour. Here, it really starts with "Interesting ..." .
I find "Maidan" interesting - it hit me that it was moved - so cats and dogs got in the way (they could have been NBA stars in their place), in short...
You know, everything is good and interesting in moderation. And here you have already made a Maidan with your Maidan. I really want to Maidan already...
Well... sort of...
It's a thing. I used to memorize it all by heart when I was a kid.
The whole opera? That's cool.