Interesting and Humour - page 1333
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This is the shadow of the hand without the plate (she has two hands, so it's the shadow of the one without the plate ... and the sun at an angle ... ).
and it shouldn't be, the top has already been run and memorized.
That's not what I mean. We have a sweep time t . It is enough for the difference between the plate and the shadow of the plate . But then it should be enough to blur the throwing arm.
Otherwise, it turns out that the vertical exposure time is not the same
It's a different plate, altogether, and the shadow of that hand with that plate cannot be seen. It can't be seen from the angle of the sun.
........................................................ The shadow of a hand with a plate ⇑
Maybe she didn't throw the plate, but let go and jerked her hand away. Then it could be one of the shots of the speed camera.
The quality's too low, dunno.
That's not what I mean. We have a sweep time t . It is enough for the difference between the plate and the shadow of the plate . But then it should be enough to blur the throwing arm.
Otherwise it turns out that the vertical exposure time is not the same.
The direction of the human shadow does not correspond to the direction of shadows from other objects. The shadow of the hand does not match the position of the hand. The human hand is half-bent, while the shadow is straight.
One more variant for the sake of a joke. :)
Two is great. The shadow of the right leg merged with the shadow of the right leg. The shadow of the left is irrelevant here.
The direction of a person's shadow does not match the direction of shadows from other objects.
(there are two legs)
Any other versions?
The shadow of the right hand is behind the shadow of the right leg, which has merged with the shadow of the left leg (there are two legs). And the shadow of the left hand is visible. And that circle at the bottom is not a shadow at all.