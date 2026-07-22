Interesting and Humour - page 403
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О ! A zombie, a real one!)
Hurry up and see it before you bury it.
No, you can't bury him. It's his punishment to rot while those he crippled are still alive.
О ! A zombie, a real one!)
Hurry up and see it before you bury it.
No, you can't bury him. It's his punishment to rot while those he crippled are still alive.
On the question of the fate of Lenin's body I suggest that we consult the creator of the kotollet. (KOTOLET - Flying machine made from a stuffed cat)
О ! A zombie, a real one!)
Hurry up and see it before you bury it.
No, you can't bury him. It's his punishment to rot while those he crippled are still alive.
Maybe all the madness in the country is because he is lying unburied? I say cremate him.