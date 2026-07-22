Interesting and Humour - page 2942
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How could he only get them if he can't get rid of them???
The difference does not matter how.) If it makes no difference), a couple of months ago you could change it through some banks, but as many banks have closed lately, it's ......
Well, maybe the numismatists will buy it all up.)
Well, maybe the numismatists will buy it all up.)
There aren't that many numismatists :)
All the topic is closed, the issue is resolved, thank you all.
I may have just noticed, but there's a new scam going viral on Facebook: "Giveaway for a repost".
and they're reposting.
I may have only recently noticed, but a new scam is gaining momentum: "Giveaway for a repost".
and they're reposting.
Well, communities/groups need to be promoted somehow.)
The "Affordable Housing for Young Families" programme
Demotrader's idol