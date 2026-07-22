Interesting and Humour - page 4008

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Petr Baskakov:

Mastering the *Million Dollar* way to stay afloat )


how to make a million ? very simple, here is EA to make a million,

test it - any timeframe, any symbol, any period, whatever !

no dll, no tricks, only price !


Files:
eMiracle.ex4  24 kb
 
Denis Sartakov:

how to make a million ? very simple, here is EA for earning a million,

test - any timeframe, any symbol, any period, whatever !

no dll, no tricks, only price !



When will you laugh? When will we bet on the real?)

 
khorosh:

And laugh when? When do we put it on the real?)


it's a joke, but in the tester EA really shows wonders...

 
Denis Sartakov:

how to make a million ? very simple, here is EA for earning a million,

test - any timeframe, any symbol, any period, whatever !

No dll, no tricks, only price !



Thanks for putting it out there.



Files:
eurusdh1.zip  70 kb
eurusdh1_1.zip  118 kb
 
Denis Sartakov:

it's a joke, but EA's tester does show wonders...

Probably, it enters the market when the speed of price change is high. And on the real, because of the low speed of order processing, it is impossible to enter at the right moment because of the lag.
 
Denis Sartakov:

This is a joke, but in the tester EA really shows miracles...


I tried it on many pairs - it does not open orders at all.
Only on EUR/USD...

Can you fix it so that it works on many pairs (I mean backtest, not trading)?

 
Denis Sartakov:

is a joke, but the EA tester does show wonders...

Really works and very well

2017.09.20 23:16:25.936 eMiracle EURUSD,M15: EA Only for testing mode.... :-)))) oh how a pity
 
Sergey Golubev:

I tried it on many pairs - it doesn't open orders at all.
Only EUR/USD - it works...

Can you make it work on many pairs (I mean backtest, not trading)?


want to put in a markt ?

GBPUSD - have you tried it?

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