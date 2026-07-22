Interesting and Humour - page 4008
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Mastering the *Million Dollar* way to stay afloat )
how to make a million ? very simple, here is EA to make a million,
test it - any timeframe, any symbol, any period, whatever !
no dll, no tricks, only price !
how to make a million ? very simple, here is EA for earning a million,
test - any timeframe, any symbol, any period, whatever !
no dll, no tricks, only price !
When will you laugh? When will we bet on the real?)
And laugh when? When do we put it on the real?)
it's a joke, but in the tester EA really shows wonders...
how to make a million ? very simple, here is EA for earning a million,
test - any timeframe, any symbol, any period, whatever !
No dll, no tricks, only price !
Thanks for putting it out there.
it's a joke, but EA's tester does show wonders...
This is a joke, but in the tester EA really shows miracles...
I tried it on many pairs - it does not open orders at all.
Only on EUR/USD...
Can you fix it so that it works on many pairs (I mean backtest, not trading)?
is a joke, but the EA tester does show wonders...
Really works and very well2017.09.20 23:16:25.936 eMiracle EURUSD,M15: EA Only for testing mode.... :-)))) oh how a pity
I tried it on many pairs - it doesn't open orders at all.
Only EUR/USD - it works...
Can you make it work on many pairs (I mean backtest, not trading)?
want to put in a markt ?
GBPUSD - have you tried it?