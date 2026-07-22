Interesting and Humour - page 160

New comment
 
 
 

1,000 years in 5 minutes

 

If you don't have the money to visit a doctor, just visit an international airport. You'll get an X-ray, a chest check and if you say the word 'drugs' you'll also get a free colonoscopy.

------

So many people wait all week for Friday, all month for a holiday, all year for summer, and all life for happiness.

 
Mischek:

1,000 years in 5 minutes

And all through a succession of continuous wars practically. The whole earth must be soaked in blood by now. It's a real shame...
 
There are some very good documentaries. History - Science or Fiction. Highly recommended for viewing.
 
ivandurak:
There are some very good documentaries. History - Science or Fiction. I highly recommend it.
I'll watch it sometime at my leisure. The title suggests a conspiracy film. Kind of like "Zeitgeist." :)
 

The son asks "Daddy, where did I come from?" he replies "The question is not where did you come from, but why did I go there".

 
tol64:
I'll watch it sometime at my leisure. The title suggests a conspiracy film. Kind of like "the spirit of the times." :)
No, there our two mathematicians Fomenko with a comrade, using methods of mathematical statistics, praverivayut known to us (annalistic) history to conformity. The conclusions are extremely interesting, you will not regret it.
 

Summer's coming)

1...153154155156157158159160161162163164165166167...4979
New comment