Interesting and Humour - page 160
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1,000 years in 5 minutes
If you don't have the money to visit a doctor, just visit an international airport. You'll get an X-ray, a chest check and if you say the word 'drugs' you'll also get a free colonoscopy.
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So many people wait all week for Friday, all month for a holiday, all year for summer, and all life for happiness.
1,000 years in 5 minutes
There are some very good documentaries. History - Science or Fiction. I highly recommend it.
The son asks "Daddy, where did I come from?" he replies "The question is not where did you come from, but why did I go there".
I'll watch it sometime at my leisure. The title suggests a conspiracy film. Kind of like "the spirit of the times." :)
Summer's coming)