Interesting and Humour - page 4248
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Laughing at the fact that you are used to abbreviating mt5 and they are used to abbreviating meta5 is absurd.
So - you only work with a professional contingent ...
I wonder how many times a week for how many years in a row you have explained to people - how to attach an indicator to a chart?
So, users (or clientele) you select based on your criteria ... and where do the rest go?
And you know that "the rest" - the vast majority in English, and soon will be here in the Russian part ... Did you explain to them something about MT5 (that it's not right, and that MT5 is correct)? And how many times a day to how many thousands of people for how many years?
None?
Then, I apologize, I will ask you not to make remarks either ...
So - you only work with professional clients ...
I wonder how many times a week for how many years in a row you have explained to people - how to attach an indicator to a chart?
So, users (or clientele) you select based on your criteria ... and where do the rest go?
And you know that "the rest" - the vast majority in English, and soon will be here in the Russian part ... Did you explain to them something about MT5 (that it's not right, and that MT5 is correct)? And how many times a day to how many thousands of people for how many years?
None?
Then, I apologize, I will ask you not to make remarks either ...
Where did I write that I work with someone and for something? What users, let alone clients, am I selecting for myself? What are you talking about?
If Einstein came and registered on a physics forum, would he be required to start reasoning like an inexperienced?
That thread has been turned into a slag-just by users with experience. I replied there as well. Having explained before with what and who broke the rules of the forum.
I'm talking about one thing and you're talking about another...
I mean that newcomers come in droves (from Facebook now) and often with their own terminology. In the English part there are already a majority of them by post.
Very soon here in Russia will be the same.
So, I understand that they (which will soon be the majority here, as it is now in the English part) will not be able to lean on your shoulder ... you will not help them ...
And if someone does not agree with you and helps you, you will punish him, right?
Well, we've been through this...
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All right, well... I won't delete anything... there is no ban for an opinion (and I take it you have a different opinion from mine) ...
let's consider that we talked (and all the best to you).
:)
и ...
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All right, well... I won't delete anything ... there's no ban for an opinion (and I take it you have a different opinion from mine) ...
let's consider that we talked (and all the best to you).
:)
Nevertheless, without understanding it, you have already threatened to ban me. And without being able to justify it, you wrote back that "Fine ... I won't delete anything ... for an opinion (and I understand that you have a different opinion from mine) do not ban ... ".
What's the consistency. If I violated it, ready to be punished. If not, why threaten?
If Einstein comes along and registers on a physics forum, will he be required to start reasoning like an inexperienced person?
Look, Albert, what are you rubbing us with the theory of relativity? Talk on the forum for a month, then you'll argue that you know something about physics. And be more careful.
If I gave the example of Larry winning 30 years ago. Would you think I was promoting Larry and urging you to invest in him? Where's the logic in that.
There were 3 complaints on your thread yesterday (not from me).
And on the forum, as you know, they ban you for lesser offences...
I was just warning you.
If you don't want to communicate normally, don't.
But you attacked me with this post... and with such anger...
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Let's wish each other a good weekend and make peace, OK?
Look, Albert, why are you rubbing our faces in the theory of relativity? Talk on the forum for a month, then you can talk about understanding physics. And be more careful.
How do you call it when a person registered yesterday, and already pestered the moderator (who "no clue whatsoever") on Saturday morning in a humor thread with complaints and claims?
It's called flooding.
Let's make peace -
as they say, "not mine, not yours."
There were 3 complaints on your thread yesterday (not from me).
And the forum, as you know, and for lesser offences ban ...
Even in the Criminal Code, a police officer is not entitled to demand something from the person complained about on the basis of one complaint alone. He has to justify it. Suddenly the complainant is inadequate or has his own interests, to indulge everyone now...
PS/ And all the best to you. Closed the thread.
Look, Albert, why are you rubbing our faces in the theory of relativity? Talk on the forum for a month, then you can talk about understanding physics. And be careful.
On some forums it is forbidden to open branches/topics immediately after registration. Here unfortunately not and therefore periodically aggressive newcomers appear on the forum, sometimes they register clones and begin to troll other users, someone registers and immediately begins to spam or advertise something.
On some forums it is forbidden to open their own threads/topics immediately after registration. Unfortunately not here and therefore aggressive newcomers periodically appear on the forum, sometimes they register clones and start trolling other users, someone registers and immediately starts spamming or advertising something.
There's a lot going on in the world, why try it all on everyone at once. If it's open advertising, justify and punish. If not, why discuss it. So in every advertiser, you can see who has products. Because he promotes his thoughts, and in his profile he sells products, and people who are interested pay attention to them.