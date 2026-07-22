Interesting and Humour - page 329

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Monument to unborn children . Slovakia 2009

 

very

just a monument to the children

who are not with us.

 
FAQ:

Microscope

I've had animals since childhood, birds, fish and a dog. My wife turned out to be green, too. She was not allowed to have any for a long time, so she used to catch flies, put them in a three-litre jar and after school she hurried home to feed them with crumbs.

And we had a son. The correct name was Greenpeace. Until he was five, he couldn't kill a mosquito. He waited patiently for it to drink his blood and fly away. By the time he was six, he was really into insects. He constantly bombarded those around him with knowledge about them that only he was interested in. And in the summer he asked for a microscope. He and my mother lived in the country, I lived in the city. Once a week my wife came to take a break from her holiday and left my son with my mother-in-law. She asked me to find a microscope. I found it. The shop was on the way home. I arrived with strawberries and fennel and a microscope. Then, as always, dinner was ready, long-awaited sex, housework and a movie for the night. But not tonight. While dinner was getting cold we examined under the microscope everything that could be cut and shoved. When the fantasy ran out and it was time to move on to sex, it hit us. How? What do they look like? Not in a sci-fi movie, but in real life, our own. Done and done. It's a hundred times more interesting than anything else. There's a lot of them, a lot of them.

It's a perfect illustration of Brownian motion.

Late at night, before I went to bed, I found a forgotten microscope in the kitchen. Turned it on. They were dying. Some were already lying motionless, some were still trying to find... To find their way. A path prescribed by billions of years. With the last of her strength.

My wife took me away from the microscope and leaned against the optics. I don't know what reaction I was expecting. Just not this one.

- If we get pregnant, I'm not getting an abortion.

and there was a big drop hanging from her nose. She was crying.

(с)

 
Unfortunately in life, things are not so romantic, and much tougher.
 
FAQ:
Unfortunately life is not so romantic, and much tougher.
Well, for "Microscope," I'll give you that.) That's the way it was. I don't mean to argue. I remember. I totally agree.
 
Mischek:
Well for "Microscope", I'll give you that.) That's what happened. I don't mean to argue. I remember. I totally agree.
Is that your story?
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