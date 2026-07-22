Interesting and Humour - page 1036
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the bad ones in your picture ( . ) ( . )
the (*)(*) topic is not fully covered :)
the bad ones in your picture ( . ) ( .)
How about this?
How about this?
Something I didn't even make out the bad ones. It only broke my brain. It's probably part of some big picture, the meaning of which might have been clear, but otherwise...
Spring . I see them everywhere )))
So, that madam (who just happens to have a lot of them (VERY MUCH)) would be good to have now? )))
Not this one, chief.
Meteorologists found a drunken Father Christmas in a ravine outside Moscow, unwilling to return home to Ustyug.