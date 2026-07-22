Interesting and Humour - page 1036

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Mischek:
the bad ones in your picture ( . ) ( . )
I didn't even get a good look at the bad ones. It only broke my brain. It's probably part of some big picture, the meaning of which might have been clear, but otherwise...
 
sergeev:
the (*)(*) topic is not fully covered :)
Mischek:
the bad ones in your picture ( . ) ( .)

How about this?


 
joo:

How about this?


THERE ! It's a different story.
 
tol64:
Something I didn't even make out the bad ones. It only broke my brain. It's probably part of some big picture, the meaning of which might have been clear, but otherwise...
Spring . I see them everywhere ))
 
There's nothing wrong with a late spring. Scientists reassure us that this has happened more than once at the beginning of every ice age...
 
Mischek:
Spring . I see them everywhere )))
So, that madam (who just happens to have a lot of them (VERY MUCH)) would be good to have now? )))
 
tol64:
So, that madam (who just happens to have a lot of them (VERY MUCH)) would be good to have now? )))
Just not that chief.
 
Mischek:
Not this one, chief.
OK. Let there be so many of them, BUT individually (two at a time). A classic version from the planet TeMla. )))
 
Meteorologists found a drunken Father Christmas in a ravine outside Moscow, unwilling to return home to Ustyug.
 
moskitman:
Meteorologists found a drunken Father Christmas in a ravine outside Moscow, unwilling to return home to Ustyug.
They've brought the country to its knees. The ravine outside Moscow is better than his home in Ustyug.
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