Interesting and Humour - page 3627

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Yuriy Asaulenko:
So did Ivan the Terrible.

And the last Russian tsar?
 
Дмитрий:

And the last Russian tsar?

The one who shot his own citizens in 1905, frightened by the procession?

Well then I suppose the Ipatiev House in 1918 is the one to pay back for what he did.

 
Дмитрий:

And the last Russian tsar?

Read here - History of the Russian State from Gostomysl to Timashev

♪ Walking can be slippery ♪
On other stones,
So, what's close,
We'd better keep silent.

История государства Российского от Гостомысла до Тимашева
История государства Российского от Гостомысла до Тимашева
  • 2004.09.08
  • А.К. Толстой
  • www.pravmir.ru
2 А эту правду, детки, За тысячу уж лет Смекнули наши предки: Порядка-де, вишь, нет. 3 И стали все под стягом, И молвят: «Как нам быть? Давай пошлем к варягам: Пускай придут княжить. 4 Ведь немцы тороваты, Им ведом мрак и свет, Земля ж у нас богата, Порядка в ней лишь нет». 5 Посланцы скорым шагом Отправились туда И говорят варягам: «Придите...
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

The one who shot his citizens in fear of the procession?

Well apparently the Ipatiev House, then, is the kickback for what was done.


No.

He was not a tsar, but the Emperor of Russia.

And not Russian, but of the Holstein-Gottorp dynasty.

One in the photo is a Russian emperor, the other a British one. Both are Holstein-Gottorp.


 

It's even cooler than that:


 
Дмитрий:


No.

He was not a Tsar, but the Emperor of all Russia.

And not Russian, but belonged to the Holstein-Gottorp dynasty.

One in the photo is a Russian emperor, the other a British one. Both are Holstein-Gottorp.


Bloody hell, they're both holding cigarettes! It's not welcome these days. It's like a tobacco commercial!

 
Дмитрий:

It's even cooler:


the first one was better!

 
Сергей Криушин:

Here comes a new generation of traders... I do not understand if they are kidding or really do not know anything... why teachers are paid for it... or is it a spur of the moment rotten liberalism: if you study or not study, you can live as you want or your dad and mum will buy you a diploma anyway...(((

http://maxpark.com/community/4057/content/5742498

Sergey Gridnev:
*
The Head of Skoltech talked frankly about the catastrophe in Russian engineering education.
This is why the second one grows out of the first...
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
That's why the second grows out of the first...
We can only hope for old people... though soon there will be no experienced old people left - everything will go to hell, as a female staffer I know said...))
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
That's why the second one grows out of the first one...

The trouble is that this kind of education in the style of

-----

Who was the last tsar in Russia


[ ] Dostoyevsky

[ ] Nicholas II

[ ] Pushkin

[ ] Lenin

[ ] Gaius Julius Caesar

[ ] M.S. Gorbachev

------

came from the west, starting just after 1991, under the banner of liberal change.

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