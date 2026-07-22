Interesting and Humour - page 3627
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So did Ivan the Terrible.
And the last Russian tsar?
And the last Russian tsar?
The one who shot his own citizens in 1905, frightened by the procession?
Well then I suppose the Ipatiev House in 1918 is the one to pay back for what he did.
And the last Russian tsar?
Read here - History of the Russian State from Gostomysl to Timashev
♪ Walking can be slippery ♪
On other stones,
So, what's close,
We'd better keep silent.
The one who shot his citizens in fear of the procession?
Well apparently the Ipatiev House, then, is the kickback for what was done.
No.
He was not a tsar, but the Emperor of Russia.
And not Russian, but of the Holstein-Gottorp dynasty.
One in the photo is a Russian emperor, the other a British one. Both are Holstein-Gottorp.
It's even cooler than that:
No.
He was not a Tsar, but the Emperor of all Russia.
And not Russian, but belonged to the Holstein-Gottorp dynasty.
One in the photo is a Russian emperor, the other a British one. Both are Holstein-Gottorp.
Bloody hell, they're both holding cigarettes! It's not welcome these days. It's like a tobacco commercial!
It's even cooler:
the first one was better!
Here comes a new generation of traders... I do not understand if they are kidding or really do not know anything... why teachers are paid for it... or is it a spur of the moment rotten liberalism: if you study or not study, you can live as you want or your dad and mum will buy you a diploma anyway...(((
http://maxpark.com/community/4057/content/5742498
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The Head of Skoltech talked frankly about the catastrophe in Russian engineering education.
That's why the second grows out of the first...
That's why the second one grows out of the first one...
The trouble is that this kind of education in the style of
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Who was the last tsar in Russia
[ ] Dostoyevsky
[ ] Nicholas II
[ ] Pushkin
[ ] Lenin
[ ] Gaius Julius Caesar
[ ] M.S. Gorbachev
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came from the west, starting just after 1991, under the banner of liberal change.