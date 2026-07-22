Interesting and Humour - page 4588

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Andrey F. Zelinsky:
-- Respectable housing maintenance company, please turn on the heating. My woman has stopped walking around the flat naked and it makes me sad.
:-)
 

 


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Vladimir Karputov:

Exactly.

Envy of beauty and wealth should be kept quiet.

 
Vladimir Tkach:

Exactly.

Envy of beauty and wealth should be kept quiet.

Roskomnadzor urges the same
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
Roskomnadzor calls for the same

Trolling?

I thought you weren't stupid. And you're just as shallow a troll. Ugh.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Trolling?

I thought you weren't stupid. And you're just as shallow a troll. Ugh.

The question is rhetorical, because those who post their own pictures on yachts, planes, put nameplates on benches are even sillier according to this statement.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Trolling?

Good morning. 95% of Zaitsev's posts in this thread are politics, just slightly veiled, sometimes not.

 
TheXpert:

Good morning. 95% of Zaitsev's posts in this thread are politics, just slightly veiled, sometimes not.

You're talking about me.

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Yuriy Zaytsev:

You're talking about me.

.

Now it's definitely less than 95% ))))

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