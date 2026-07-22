Interesting and Humour - page 4588
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-- Respectable housing maintenance company, please turn on the heating. My woman has stopped walking around the flat naked and it makes me sad.
.
Exactly.
Envy of beauty and wealth should be kept quiet.
Exactly.
Envy of beauty and wealth should be kept quiet.
Roskomnadzor calls for the same
Trolling?
I thought you weren't stupid. And you're just as shallow a troll. Ugh.
Trolling?
I thought you weren't stupid. And you're just as shallow a troll. Ugh.
The question is rhetorical, because those who post their own pictures on yachts, planes, put nameplates on benches are even sillier according to this statement.
Trolling?
Good morning. 95% of Zaitsev's posts in this thread are politics, just slightly veiled, sometimes not.
Good morning. 95% of Zaitsev's posts in this thread are politics, just slightly veiled, sometimes not.
You're talking about me.
.
You're talking about me.
.
Now it's definitely less than 95% ))))