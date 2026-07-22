Interesting and Humour - page 3639

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Andrey Dik:
And if you post uninvolved men, will they resonate with our women? What would resonate with female programmers anyway?

There aren't many women here, so it's safer!

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Did someone somewhere say that motive and reason are the same thing?

Describe clearly what you mean, otherwise you're just a bunch of blurred thoughts like: yes, no, I don't know, I know.


Well, if you do not understand something, you should ask questions and not make up your own.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

There aren't many women here so it's safer!

There aren't few of them! - That's nothing more than a myth. There may even be more women here now than men, they're just much more modest and prefer to keep their heads down for some reason. It seems that when a woman leaves VK and enters MQL.com, a miraculous transformation takes place.)))
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Well, if you don't understand something, you should ask questions right away, not make up your own.

I'll answer all questions in full...

                  Vladimir Vysotsky I'm going to answer all my questions, I'm going to satisfy my curiosity. Yes! I have a French wife, but she's of Russian descent. No! I have no lovers now, and will I have any? I don't intend to yet. I haven't drunk for about two years. Will I drink again? I don't know, I'm not sure. No, I don't live near the Falcon. I'm not in Paris yet... Why do you all beat around the bush? Ask me straight out! I'll answer all your questions like a priest in the confessional. Your notebooks are dripping with saliva - Questions about the bedroom? Yes, that's right! "Did you cheat on your wives?" The interviewer blushed thickly. - As if I looked behind the bed or under the bed with a tape recorder. No, I don't live near the Falcon, I haven't entered Paris yet... What's all this about? Ask me straight out! Now I'll come to the main point: One who stood modestly in a corner, Asked me..: - What did you mean by such a song and such a line? - "I have not resurrected Aesop in my pocket, don't make a fuss!" "What did you mean by that?" "Here, I opened my pockets - make sure!" "No! I do not live near Falcon, I have not yet entered Paris..." "Why are you all beating around the bush?Ask me straight out!
 

So I asked the grandmother in the picture, "Would you kindly tell me what this outlandish gesture means?"
And this is what my grandmother told me:

"In 1415, at the battle of Agincourt in northern France, the French, who were vastly outnumbered by the English, anticipating victory, agreed to cut off the middle finger
all captured Englishmen. Why the middle finger?
 Having lost the middle finger, the English archers could never again shoot with the long English bow, which was made of yew. Archery itself was called "plucking the yew" - "pluck yew".
But at the battle of Agincourt the English were victorious. And then they began to mock the defeated French, showing the surviving middle finger, as if to say: "Victory is ours, we will continue pinching yew".
Over time, the phrase "pluck yew" was simplified, replacing"pl" with "f" and "yew" with "you". And so the famous phrase "fuck you" was born.
And now I understand why the phrase "fuck you" is used in conjunction with the middle finger held up. So... quite unexpected."

 
Pavel Gotkevitch:

So I asked the grandmother in the picture, "Would you kindly tell me what this outlandish gesture means?"
And this is what my grandmother told me:

"In 1415, at the battle of Agincourt in northern France, the French, who were vastly outnumbered by the English, anticipating victory, agreed to cut off the middle finger
all captured Englishmen. Why the middle finger?
 Having lost the middle finger, the English archers could never again shoot with the long English bow, which was made of yew. Archery itself was called "plucking the yew" - "pluck yew".
But at the battle of Agincourt the English were victorious. And then they began to mock the defeated French, showing the surviving middle finger as if to say: "Victory is ours, we will continue pinching the yew".
Over time, the phrase "pluck yew" was simplified, replacing"pl" with "f" and "yew" with "you". And so the famous phrase "fuck you" was born.
And now I understand why the phrase "fuck you" is used in conjunction with the middle finger held up. So... quite unexpected."

grandma's a real plucker ))
 

Here comes the long-awaited sunshine!

Spring!

 
Hello.
 

Western. Dueling on... musical instruments!


 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
Did you miss it? ))
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