Interesting and Humour - page 3639
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And if you post uninvolved men, will they resonate with our women? What would resonate with female programmers anyway?
There aren't many women here, so it's safer!
Did someone somewhere say that motive and reason are the same thing?
Describe clearly what you mean, otherwise you're just a bunch of blurred thoughts like: yes, no, I don't know, I know.
Well, if you do not understand something, you should ask questions and not make up your own.
There aren't many women here so it's safer!
Well, if you don't understand something, you should ask questions right away, not make up your own.
I'll answer all questions in full...
So I asked the grandmother in the picture, "Would you kindly tell me what this outlandish gesture means?"
And this is what my grandmother told me:
"In 1415, at the battle of Agincourt in northern France, the French, who were vastly outnumbered by the English, anticipating victory, agreed to cut off the middle finger
all captured Englishmen. Why the middle finger?
Having lost the middle finger, the English archers could never again shoot with the long English bow, which was made of yew. Archery itself was called "plucking the yew" - "pluck yew".
But at the battle of Agincourt the English were victorious. And then they began to mock the defeated French, showing the surviving middle finger, as if to say: "Victory is ours, we will continue pinching yew".
Over time, the phrase "pluck yew" was simplified, replacing"pl" with "f" and "yew" with "you". And so the famous phrase "fuck you" was born.
And now I understand why the phrase "fuck you" is used in conjunction with the middle finger held up. So... quite unexpected."
So I asked the grandmother in the picture, "Would you kindly tell me what this outlandish gesture means?"
And this is what my grandmother told me:
"In 1415, at the battle of Agincourt in northern France, the French, who were vastly outnumbered by the English, anticipating victory, agreed to cut off the middle finger
all captured Englishmen. Why the middle finger?
Having lost the middle finger, the English archers could never again shoot with the long English bow, which was made of yew. Archery itself was called "plucking the yew" - "pluck yew".
But at the battle of Agincourt the English were victorious. And then they began to mock the defeated French, showing the surviving middle finger as if to say: "Victory is ours, we will continue pinching the yew".
Over time, the phrase "pluck yew" was simplified, replacing"pl" with "f" and "yew" with "you". And so the famous phrase "fuck you" was born.
And now I understand why the phrase "fuck you" is used in conjunction with the middle finger held up. So... quite unexpected."
Here comes the long-awaited sunshine!
Western. Dueling on... musical instruments!