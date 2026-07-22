Interesting and Humour - page 3262
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Gorgeous scenery (nice mountains, eh?)
What power! Pulling nine hulls at once!
About deep ploughing:
Added.
Note - this system is called a reversible plough. You go one way - the hydraulics reverse the plough and you can go straight back. With this method of ploughing, there are no pile ridges or furrows.
Unfortunately, I know nothing about ploughing, I do not understand what is pile ridges, and moreover, what is a break furrow, a reversible plough, it is generally beyond my knowledge.
But it looks cool and powerful - impressive!
I was reminded at once of one Valkyrie with her remark.
Once there was an occasion long ago, we were smoking in a smoking room. A lady was so strong and strong, and a couple of guys in age, and one thing led to another - they were talking about guys who were in age! And then one of them says: an old horse does not spoil a furrow - and the lady, throwing away her butt and leaving the smoking room, drops the phrase offensive to men of age - well, she does not plough deep! It was clear at once that she was good at 'ploughing'.
She would have liked this tractor for sure.
The Russian part needs to temporarily limit all posts that are inherently different forms (or attempts) of psychoanalysis - because it will inevitably result in tons of shit. If you want to look into actions or see yourself as the rudiments of a doctor, please go to the medical forums, but here, please don't try to publicly evaluate anyone's actions.
If you want an interesting story, find and show how fast the Chinese build tunnels or install piles when the ground is boggy.
Gorgeous scenery (nice mountains, eh?)
About the deep ploughing: ...
What power! Nine hulls at once! ...
Not impressed, not interested at all. But I am not an expert and am not at all into ploughing.
Great scenery (nice mountains, eh?).
I liked the mountains better. Only you, as always, don't tell me where it is?
P.s. Don't take this as an assessment of your deed or misdeed. You did post mountains, didn't you? Yes?
This is the kind of equipment you need to dig holes with to avoid damaging pipes, gas lines, sewers and the like in an urban environment:
Not impressed, not interested at all. But I am not an expert and am not at all into ploughing.
I liked the mountains better. Only you, as always, don't tell me where it is?
P.s. Don't take it as an evaluation of your action or wrongdoing. You did post mountains, didn't you? Yes?
No, just mountains, please.