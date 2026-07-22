Interesting and Humour - page 2844

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Dmitry Fedoseev:
Put the pot on.
The pan resonates! You can go deaf, so it's not an option either.
 
Karputov Vladimir:

Here:


And here it turns out that holes are made specifically for micro waves.
 

 
glebon:

Upside-down feet!

buttocks sound wild

 
Alexey Busygin:

Upside-down feet!

buttes sounds wild.

Didn't mean to make you sound wild...

 
Alexey Busygin:

Upside-down feet!

buttocks sound wild

poppy sounds better. at least something in the verse is clear, pleasant and tangible. :)
 
glebon:

Didn't mean to get wild with you...

Just off-topic, pop with a flip!
 
Joo Zepper:
butt sounds better. at least something in the verse is clear, pleasant and tangible. :)

Yes, there is an inverted flag figure.

And Tuta has the soft tissues of the back of the pelvis :)))

 
Alexey Busygin:
Just out of the way, pop with a flip!

That's it, no more figures :)

 

The New Year is coming up. Let's start greetings!

Happy New Year 2016!

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