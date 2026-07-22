Interesting and Humour - page 2844
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Put the pot on.
Here:
Upside-down feet!
buttocks sound wild
Upside-down feet!
buttes sounds wild.
Didn't mean to make you sound wild...
Upside-down feet!
buttocks sound wild
Didn't mean to get wild with you...
butt sounds better. at least something in the verse is clear, pleasant and tangible. :)
Yes, there is an inverted flag figure.
And Tuta has the soft tissues of the back of the pelvis :)))
Just out of the way, pop with a flip!
That's it, no more figures :)
The New Year is coming up. Let's start greetings!