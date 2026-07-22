Interesting and Humour - page 3503

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Банкам разрешат получать информацию о смене SIM-карт клиентов
Банкам разрешат получать информацию о смене SIM-карт клиентов
  • 2016.12.26
  • iz.ru
На состоявшейся недавно закрытой встрече представителей банков, Минкомсвязи и ЦБ РФ было принято решение усилить защиту клиентов от мошенничества путем запроса у сотовых операторов сведений о смене абонентами SIM-карт, пишут «Известия». Это позволит бороться с мошенниками, которые меняют SIM-карты клиентов ради получения доступа к их...
 
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Поддержка Firefox для Windows XP завершится осенью 2017 года
Поддержка Firefox для Windows XP завершится осенью 2017 года
  • 2016.12.26
  • Николай Воронцов
  • nplus1.ru
Mozilla продолжит выпускать обновления безопасности браузера Firefox для Windows XP и Vista вплоть до сентября 2017 года. Об этом сообщается на сайте Mozilla. Microsoft со временем прекращает поддержку устаревших операционных систем, и сторонние разработчики, как правило, через некоторое время перестают обновлять программы, выпущенные для...
 
What the hell is going on? Eurobucks spreads are jumping and they won't let you trade gold. A holiday? Or a war?
 
Vladimir Tkach:
What the hell is going on? Eurobucks spreads are jumping and they won't let you trade gold. A holiday? Or a war?
Two brokers I know are still not trading today, it's a holiday, everything will be back to normal only at midnight.
 

Give two

 
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Лазерное зондирование Луны подтвердило фундаментальную симметрию теории относительности
Лазерное зондирование Луны подтвердило фундаментальную симметрию теории относительности
  • 2016.12.26
  • Владимир Королев
  • nplus1.ru
Физики из Университета Сорбонны и Калифорнийского университета провели самый чувствительный эксперимент по поиску нарушений лоренц-симметрии в теории относительности. Новые результаты в 5-800 раз сильнее ограничивают существование подобных отклонений, по сравнению с предыдущими экспериментами. В основе поиска лежат данные 45 лет лазерной...
 
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В Госдуму внесен законопроект об изменении в ФЗ о клиринге
В Госдуму внесен законопроект об изменении в ФЗ о клиринге
  • bankir.ru
В Государственную Думу депутатами А. Аксаковым, И. Дивинским и О. Николаевым внесен законопроект об изменениях в ФЗ «О клиринге, клиринговой деятельности и центральном контрагенте», направленный на совершенствование регулирования клиринговой деятельности. Предусматриваются изменения в федеральные законы «О клиринге, клиринговой деятельности и...
 

were commemorated in advance.


 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

It's strange that you would point that out if it had nothing to do with BDSM)

In humor, the word "mistress" can take the most bizarre forms.

 
Банк ФК «Открытие» задолжал ЦБ $5,3 млрд
Банк ФК «Открытие» задолжал ЦБ $5,3 млрд
  • bankir.ru
Задолженность банков перед ЦБ РФ по сделкам валютного РЕПО сократилась за 11 месяцев 2016 года почти в 3 раза — с $20,7 млрд на 1 января 2016 года до $7,4 млрд на 1 декабря 2016 года. Как сообщает РИА «Новости», ссылаясь на финансовую отчетность кредитных организаций, лидером по задолженности перед ЦБ по сделкам валютного РЕПО является банк ФК...
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