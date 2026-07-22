Interesting and Humour - page 3503
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What the hell is going on? Eurobucks spreads are jumping and they won't let you trade gold. A holiday? Or a war?
Give two
were commemorated in advance.
It's strange that you would point that out if it had nothing to do with BDSM)
In humor, the word "mistress" can take the most bizarre forms.