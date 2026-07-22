Interesting and Humour - page 1995

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Contender:
Why are you turning your back on us? Are you poking at voodoo?
His hairdresser's gone on holiday already.
 
Contender:
Why are you turning your back on us? Are you poking at voodoo?

It's coming back to me:

- How long have you been with a woman?
- Well... three weeks now...
- What's taking so long?
- I haven't got around to it...

 
 
 
Yoschik:

Be careful with the voodoo. When you influence her, she influences you.

 
 
 
 
Yoschik:

Let's hit the pops with a car rally


 
artmedia70:

Let's hit the pops with a car rally


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