Interesting and Humour - page 1995
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Why are you turning your back on us? Are you poking at voodoo?
Why are you turning your back on us? Are you poking at voodoo?
It's coming back to me:
- How long have you been with a woman?
- Well... three weeks now...
- What's taking so long?
- I haven't got around to it...
Be careful with the voodoo. When you influence her, she influences you.
Let's hit the pops with a car rally
Let's hit the pops with a car rally