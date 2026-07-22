Interesting and Humour - page 4391
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I didn't know that. What, I gave the money away, and now I can't even use it in a single instance? Who cares what account I trade in? Holy shit, Market.
You buy Windows, you can install it on anything and it'll work. That's okay.
I do not understand. One license on multiple machines?
I didn't know that. What, I gave the money away and now I can't even use a single account as I want? Who cares what account I trade in? Holy shit, Market.
You buy Windows, you can install it on anything and it'll work. That's fine.
Market allows 5 activations.
If you are buying an EA outside the Market, it all depends on what the seller comes up with. But you can check the license terms with the seller right away.
Two pieces (he's banned, two spam links passed to admins for removal).
Clicking on the "Violation" link is enough (no need to duplicate it in the forum threads) because
All moderators in all forum languages + all admins can see the result.
Two pieces (he's banned, two spam links passed to admins for removal).
Clicking on the "Violation" link is enough (no need to duplicate it in the forum threads) because
All moderators in all forum languages + all admins can see the result.
I copied it because I thought it was funny )
I clicked the link.
Lucky crow trade
Lucky crow trade
Hilarious!!! I love wildlife.
Been feeding a one-legged starling at the feeder for two winters. Didn't fly south.
How glad he was when brothers arrived in the spring in new black suits, and he was in an old gray, but happy))). He waved his wings inviting them to the feeder.
French freediver Guillaume Neri is a multiple world record holder for diving without additional equipment.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=OnvQggy3Ezw
French freediver Guillaume Neri is a multiple world record holder for diving without additional equipment.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=OnvQggy3Ezw
A nostalgic film for me. I used to scuba dive and hunt when I was young myself.