Interesting and Humour - page 4949
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I just recently read an article saying that the limit of technology in terms of screen resolution and refresh rate has been reached.
That is, the eye cannot distinguish between 4k and 8k from a distance of 1.5 metres, assuming perfect vision. Screen frequencies above 120Hz are no longer distinguishable in games. When watching films, 60Hz monitor is enough.
All in all, 8k+ and 120Hz+ are no longer necessary technology. However, VR helmets are a different matter, the limit has not yet been felt there.
I've also noticed a real slowdown in home PC technology. For example, video cards have the speed of GDDR6X RAM, while regular DDR5 RAM is just starting to appear (and it's already, roughly speaking, obsolete in terms of speed).SSD and NVME development is also slow given the performance of the same GDDR6X
The thing about video memory is that it has much more lenient crash protection requirements. If one or two bits fail, it will probably lead to some picture artefacts in a single frame - not really noticeable.
In the case of system memory, BSOD, kernel panic, etc. are likely to be the result.
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Renewed the barbell bar today, the new one has an extra grip, which is the bomb.
The backrest on the bars is a bit low, I'll change it from the old one
Renewed the uneven bars today, the new one has an extra grip, which is the bomb.
The back on the bars is a bit low, so I'll change it from the old one.
it looks like:
Renewed the uneven bars today, the new one has an extra grip, which is the bomb.
The backrest on the bars is a bit low, I'll change it from the old one
Renewed the barbell bar today, the new one has an extra grip, which is the bomb.
The back on the bars is a bit low, I'll change it from the old one.
Is there a chinning bar in the yard?
Is there a chinning bar and a bar in the yard?
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Do you have a bar in the yard?
Yes, there is one in the yard, but that's in the summer. And in the house in winter and summer.
The place in the yard is a bit wrong, the sun in the afternoon is right on it. I removed the bars for now, planted persimmons in that place, and now I will move the whole thing to the north side under the apricot tree, there is constant shade.
Yes, there is one in the yard, but that's in the summer. And in the house in winter and summer.
The backyard is a bit on the wrong side, the sun in the afternoon is just on it. I removed the bars for now, planted persimmons in that place, and now I will move the whole thing to the north side under the apricot tree, there is constant shade.