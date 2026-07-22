Interesting and Humour - page 736

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Photos from the National Geographic photo competition

No, first place goes without saying.

 

The Art of Combat Make-uphttp://www.prikol.ru/2012/11/13/iskusstvo-boevogo-makiyazha/

 
IgorM:

sergeev:


Are you guys related?
 
Mischek: what are you? related?

nah, five-fingered figures are in vogue on your avatar these days - see how you're twisted?

A selection of the fastest and most nimble workers

 
IgorM:

A selection of the fastest and most agile workers

Yes! What automated German lines are out there!

Chinese biorobots rule!

 
IgorM:

The Art of Combat Make-uphttp://www.prikol.ru/2012/11/13/iskusstvo-boevogo-makiyazha/

There's obviously a lot of retouching involved! You can't fix the shape of your jaw with makeup! And you can't get rid of the bags under your eyes!

So.... first to the bathhouse, then to the wedding. ))))


PS: To the bathhouse in the sense that the make-up has been washed off ;-)

 
Alextp: It has to be retouched! You can't fix a jaw shape with make-up! You can't get rid of the bags under your eyes!

I think "battle paint" is cool too, but not that cool.

 
WTF?!
 

Arkady and Boris Strugatsky. It's hard to be a god

http://rutracker.org/forum/viewtopic.php?t=486903

or listen to

 
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