Interesting and Humour - page 736
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Photos from the National Geographic photo competition
No, first place goes without saying.
The Art of Combat Make-uphttp://www.prikol.ru/2012/11/13/iskusstvo-boevogo-makiyazha/
nah, five-fingered figures are in vogue on your avatar these days - see how you're twisted?
A selection of the fastest and most nimble workers
A selection of the fastest and most agile workers
Yes! What automated German lines are out there!
Chinese biorobots rule!
The Art of Combat Make-uphttp://www.prikol.ru/2012/11/13/iskusstvo-boevogo-makiyazha/
There's obviously a lot of retouching involved! You can't fix the shape of your jaw with makeup! And you can't get rid of the bags under your eyes!
So.... first to the bathhouse, then to the wedding. ))))
PS: To the bathhouse in the sense that the make-up has been washed off ;-)
I think "battle paint" is cool too, but not that cool.
Arkady and Boris Strugatsky. It's hard to be a god
http://rutracker.org/forum/viewtopic.php?t=486903
or listen to