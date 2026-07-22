Interesting and Humour - page 1129
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It's not a mistake) they are making it clear that the British Prime Minister, who retired and died a long time ago, is cooler than our acting and alive one with a report in the Duma.
What a fantasy you have, sweetheart. No one is making any sense (that's what TV is all about, not making )))) sense.
Just why the fuck would anyone want to hear his report? Those who need to see it will see it. And funerals are more fun than reports.
What a fantasy you have, sweetheart. No one is making any sense (that's what TV is all about, not making )))) sense.
Just why the fuck would anyone want to hear his report? Those who need it will see it. And funerals are more fun than reports.
I don't get it at all, but you don't have to elaborate, sweetheart.
predictably
what an interesting word they dug up...
And this one's on Google. In short - buy sugar.