Interesting and Humour - page 2324

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artmedia70:

Brazil 0, Germany 5

After the first half.

Thought it was going to be a fight... So far I see a beating...

Now I understand why this championship has such a logo. Somebody knew.)
 
 
 

Brazil plays like Omsk's Gazmüs

 
FAQ:

Brazil plays like Omsk's Gazmüs


7 - 1 ...

 
 

It's just a new year in the middle of summer:
Fireworks, music, shouting, lots of lights.
Dad and his uncle drinking vodka, happy faces.

The Germans blew a seven-one. Poor Brazilians...

 

The American Psychiatric Association has officially recognised

"selfies" - taking a picture of yourself on a mobile phone camera - as a mental disorder.

 
 
Where was she before?
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