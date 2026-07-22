Interesting and Humour - page 2324
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Brazil 0, Germany 5
After the first half.
Thought it was going to be a fight... So far I see a beating...
Brazil plays like Omsk's Gazmüs
Brazil plays like Omsk's Gazmüs
7 - 1 ...
It's just a new year in the middle of summer:
Fireworks, music, shouting, lots of lights.
Dad and his uncle drinking vodka, happy faces.
The Germans blew a seven-one. Poor Brazilians...
The American Psychiatric Association has officially recognised
"selfies" - taking a picture of yourself on a mobile phone camera - as a mental disorder.