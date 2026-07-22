Interesting and Humour - page 1811
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Cats will chase away any beast better than any dog.
Cats will chase away any beast better than any dog.
It looks like Yanukovych is being seriously dumped.
I don't believe he would have ordered the dispersal of a completely peaceful action that did not threaten him. Besides, it would have ended peacefully in a day or two.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8Fp5kcj98o
Not a full newscast, they did not show those world's most objective journalists how the three of them broke into the studio, so Savik did not want to do his job, just to be a witness, as he put it. And started to talk about some technical failure. Unseemly. Hypocritical. Sneaky.
What three and where is Gainopolsky at what minute?
And why do not all speak Russian? It's a shame, we will not give credits until everyone speaks Russian.
Nah, Vova won't give anything away now))
In fact he has lost his game.
Let's put aside whether the EU is good or bad.
The bottom line is that people want to join the EU. Vova is against it. Vova has seen both his own and the Ukrainian people in his grave. We reached an agreement here and you gobble it up.
But then he broke the pattern. There are people in Ukraine now, not herds. And they don't give a shit about the agreement with the president. They'll change the president.
Vova will cry. Then they'll take revenge. Everyone. He will start with his own people.
It seems to have gone without the donkeys here. They started out with broken heads as always and everywhere else, which was initially unsettling. And then finally there is a movie about the BEGINNING. I've never seen such patient dispersersers anywhere. They broke in for a reason.
Nah, Vova won't give anything away now))
In fact he has lost his game.
Let's put aside whether the EU is good or bad.
The bottom line is that people want to join the EU. Vova is against it. Vova has seen both his own and the Ukrainian people in his grave. We reached an agreement here and you gobble it up.
But then he broke the pattern. There are people in Ukraine now, not herds. They don't give a shit about the agreement with the president. They'll change the president.
Vova will cry. Then they'll take revenge. Everyone. He will start with his own people.
They didn't just break it up for nothing.
Oh, yeah. Do you always put up a Christmas tree at 4 a.m. with the support of the Crimean Berkut, because the others refused?
It's a big tree, as wide as the Maidan.