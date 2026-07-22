Interesting and Humour - page 2703

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This is the kind of machine that can break up a concrete runway.


[Deleted]  

Programmer, it's your Coca-Cola

 
- Come to think of it, Sanya, my grandfather was Greek.
- I don't get it, you're not gonna give me a grand in green?
 

At the talent show "Voice. Children" in Germany, Solomiya Lukyanets, the niece of the opera diva and soloist of the National Opera of Ukraine, presented to the jury a great song in two languages - Italian and English - "Con te partirò"/"Time To Say Goodbye" by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman.

https://youtu.be/ZT-rdjv8wgQ

Andrea Bocelli - Time To Say Goodbye (Solomia) | The Voice Kids 2015 | Blind Auditions | SAT.1
Andrea Bocelli - Time To Say Goodbye (Solomia) | The Voice Kids 2015 | Blind Auditions | SAT.1
  • 2015.06.26
  • www.youtube.com
All the Angelic Voices of the Voice Kids Germany: http://bit.ly/TVK_AngelicVoices Subscribe to The Voice Kids and always see new clips first: http://bit.ly/S...
 
A platinum asteroid worth $5.4 trillion is approaching Earth.

http://gazetadaily.ru/07/18/mimo-zemli-proletaet-platinovyiy-asteroid-stoimostyu-5-4-trln-dollarov/



All for the sawing down!

К Земле подлетает платиновый астероид стоимостью 5,4 триллиона долларов
К Земле подлетает платиновый астероид стоимостью 5,4 триллиона долларов
  • gazetadaily.ru
К Земле приближается космический астероид, стоимость которого могла бы составить более 5,4 триллионов долларов. 19.07 он пролетит рядом с планетой, в его ядре содержится примерно 90 миллионов тонн платины, как сообщило издание Mirror. Астероид, получивший кодовое название UW-158 в астрономической классификации, пролетит рядом с Землей в это...
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
A platinum asteroid worth $5.4 trillion is approaching Earth.

http://gazetadaily.ru/07/18/mimo-zemli-proletaet-platinovyiy-asteroid-stoimostyu-5-4-trln-dollarov/
That's pretty good... but it's not much - only 500 quid per planet's inhabitant...
 
Andrey Dik:
That's fine... but it's not much - only 500 quid per person on the planet...
Why share it with everyone?

When an asteroid flies over Russia, declare the asteroid to be the property of Russia, provide a soft landing and saw it off.

Each citizen will get 38,000 quid.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
Why share it with everyone?

When the asteroid passes over Russia, declare the asteroid property of the Russian Federation, provide a soft landing and saw it off.

Each citizen will get 38,000 quid.
If there is less for each, the price will fall ))))
 
Server Muradasilov:
If there is less per person, the price will drop ))))
Well, it will fall a little, no problem.

But don't let the state officials get involved in the sawing up, or they will:

 
Server Muradasilov:
There will be less per person and the price will drop ))))
If it falls on my house, do I have to share it with anyone?
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