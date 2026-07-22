Interesting and Humour - page 2703
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This is the kind of machine that can break up a concrete runway.
Programmer, it's your Coca-Cola
- I don't get it, you're not gonna give me a grand in green?
At the talent show "Voice. Children" in Germany, Solomiya Lukyanets, the niece of the opera diva and soloist of the National Opera of Ukraine, presented to the jury a great song in two languages - Italian and English - "Con te partirò"/"Time To Say Goodbye" by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman.
https://youtu.be/ZT-rdjv8wgQ
http://gazetadaily.ru/07/18/mimo-zemli-proletaet-platinovyiy-asteroid-stoimostyu-5-4-trln-dollarov/
All for the sawing down!
A platinum asteroid worth $5.4 trillion is approaching Earth.
http://gazetadaily.ru/07/18/mimo-zemli-proletaet-platinovyiy-asteroid-stoimostyu-5-4-trln-dollarov/
That's fine... but it's not much - only 500 quid per person on the planet...
When an asteroid flies over Russia, declare the asteroid to be the property of Russia, provide a soft landing and saw it off.
Each citizen will get 38,000 quid.
Why share it with everyone?
When the asteroid passes over Russia, declare the asteroid property of the Russian Federation, provide a soft landing and saw it off.
Each citizen will get 38,000 quid.
If there is less per person, the price will drop ))))
But don't let the state officials get involved in the sawing up, or they will:
There will be less per person and the price will drop ))))