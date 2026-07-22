Interesting and Humour - page 2778
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I doubt that if you give a million euros to some marginalised person, he will end his life badly and quickly, but he might live a little longer).
But how he will live out the rest of his days.
These are the kind of big-headed students at Father Christmas School:
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1) launch Windows Update Centre;
2) select "View Update Log" to see all updates you've installed;
3) look for update KB3035583, which installs the Get Windows 10 app, and uninstall it;
4) reboot.
Additionally, if you don't want telemetry (spyware) and update to Windows 10, you can remove as well:
KB971033 - Update for Windows activation technology
KB2952664 - Compatibility update for upgrading from Windows 7 to Windows 10
KB2990214 - Enables you to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10
KB3021917 - Update to improve telemetry quality and diagnostics
KB3050265 - Enhancement to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10
KB3065987 - Windows Update client for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2: July 2015
KB3068708 - Update to improve telemetry quality and diagnostics
KB3075249 - Update adds telemetry points
KB3075851 - Windows Update Center client for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2: August 2015
KB3080149 - Update to improve telemetry quality and diagnostics
KB3083324 - Windows Update Center Client for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2: September 2015
KB3083710 - Windows Update Client for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2: October 2015