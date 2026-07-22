Interesting and Humour - page 2778

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Oleg Tsarkov:
I doubt that if you give a million euros to some marginalised person, he will end his life badly and quickly, but he might live a little longer).
But how he will live out the rest of his days.
 
Alexandr Murzin:
But how he will live out the rest of his days.
Everyone around him will shudder, some happy, some terrified)
 
Yuriy Khrustalov:
You can't argue with that!
 
 
[Deleted]  
http://ok.ru/video/8899921385
 

These are the kind of big-headed students at Father Christmas School:

A student at Brazil's Father Christmas school before class - Photo: Reuters

 
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Microsoft превратит Windows 10 в автоматическое обновление
Microsoft превратит Windows 10 в автоматическое обновление
  • 2015.10.30
  • lenta.ru
Начиная со следующего года Microsoft переклассифицирует свою операционную систему Windows 10 на «рекомендуемое обновление», сообщается в блоге компании. Традиционно это означает, что устройства тех пользователей, у которых стоит по умолчанию автоматическая установка программных обновлений, в любом случае перейдут на новую ОС. Однако Терри...
 
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Сотрудник ЧОПа украл 40 кг золота из сейфа артели в Якутии
Сотрудник ЧОПа украл 40 кг золота из сейфа артели в Якутии
  • 2015.10.30
  • lifenews.ru
Необычный инцидент произошел в Якутии. Почти 40 килограммов золота было похищено из старательской артели «Дражник». В совершении преступления подозревают сотрудника ЧОПа. Пропажу драгоценного металла обнаружил пришедший на смену охранник. Два сейфа были вскрыты, из них пропали мешки с доведённым золотым песком весом 39,9 килограмма...
 
Server Muradasilov:
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To get rid of the Windows 10 backup reminder in the taskbar

1) launch Windows Update Centre;
2) select "View Update Log" to see all updates you've installed;
3) look for update KB3035583, which installs the Get Windows 10 app, and uninstall it;
4) reboot.

Additionally, if you don't want telemetry (spyware) and update to Windows 10, you can remove as well:

KB971033 - Update for Windows activation technology
KB2952664 - Compatibility update for upgrading from Windows 7 to Windows 10
KB2990214 - Enables you to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10
KB3021917 - Update to improve telemetry quality and diagnostics
KB3050265 - Enhancement to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10
KB3065987 - Windows Update client for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2: July 2015
KB3068708 - Update to improve telemetry quality and diagnostics
KB3075249 - Update adds telemetry points
KB3075851 - Windows Update Center client for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2: August 2015
KB3080149 - Update to improve telemetry quality and diagnostics
KB3083324 - Windows Update Center Client for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2: September 2015
KB3083710 - Windows Update Client for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2: October 2015
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