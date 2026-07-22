Interesting and Humour - page 809
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Are there any zoos in your area?
Chelyabinsk residents asked to feed animals with Christmas trees
Nature's riddle.
Why does water wrinkle the skin?
Sometimes you wish women would act like ostriches when they get scared. Suddenly jump out of the corner and that's it - foreplay is over. (sighs)
And ostriches don't really behave like that. )))
I wonder where it comes from that they are so represented as hiding their heads in the sand
I wonder where it comes from that they're represented as hiding their heads in the sand.
It's all about the weight of the head, it turns out.
"An ostrich's eyes are bigger than its brain."
Eyes are liquid, so they're heavy. Two eyes, plus some brain... Come and get it, yeah.
They're not hiding, they're resting.
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