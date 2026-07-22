Interesting and Humour - page 1925

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peripatetikos:
Not a bad idea, as long as it's done properly and not like those gambling zones where there's nothing).

Not him.

Д.Медведеву приписали слова о ”русском Лас-Вегасе” в Сочи
Д.Медведеву приписали слова о ”русском Лас-Вегасе” в Сочи
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Д.Медведеву приписали слова о русском Лас-Вегасе в Сочи. Премьер-министр России Дмитрий Медведев не высказывал предложения по созданию игорной зоны в Сочи.
 

Emperor Nicholas II and Prince Nicholas of Greece having fun



 
newdigital:

Why talk about bad things? Let's think about the good things - cats, for example, and how bad they feel in winter...



[Deleted]  

Yes, a cat is priceless...


 
newdigital:

about cats for example, how bad they feel in winter...



 

http://oppps.ru/рецепты-из-кошек-приятного-аппетита.html

or

http://vorotnikov1960.narod.ru/index/0-182

It was a big deal a couple of years ago too.

I wonder if cat and hedgehog assortments can make a good meal.

or will it always turn out to be crap?

Рецепты из кошек. Приятного аппетита!
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  • 2011.02.06
  • STEALS
  • oppps.ru
По китайскому календарю, наступил новый год . А значит, символ года — кот (по некоторым данным — кролик) — вступил в свои законные права. Отметить Новый 2011 год, как водится, надо обжорством и пьянством, придав застолью восточной экзотики. 11 блюд из кошек 2011 года. 500 грамм кошачьего мяса, 1 чайная ложка соли, 1 стакан мадеры, немного...
 
 
 
 
trora:


I wonder if cat and hedgehog assortments can make a good meal.

or will it always turn out to be crap?

Well, if you do it, it'll be the same as always, like with your signal.
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