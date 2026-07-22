Interesting and Humour - page 4400

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I wonder how much money is in one tonne of money? Or in a kilo.
 

Well, there are normal guys on this forum!

I don't know Belyaev, I know Dima well.

It's strange, decent people and suddenly this.

"It never happened before, but here it is again ! (с)

 
Denis Sartakov:

Well, there are normal guys on this forum!

I don't knowBelyaev, I know Dima well.

It's strange, decent people and suddenly this.

"It never happened before, but here it is again ! (с)

Proper names are spelled with a capital letter. That sounds like an insult too.

 
It's just a general quibble.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
I wonder how much money is in one ton of money? Or a kilo.

Approximately 1 $100 note weighs 1g. (100 Euros roughly the same) respectively 1kg.~$100,000, 1t.~100,000,000

[Deleted]  
 
 
 
Nikolai Krylov:

If you catch it, let it go

Поймал – отпусти. Как правильно отпустить пойманную рыбу
Поймал – отпусти. Как правильно отпустить пойманную рыбу
  • 2019.03.01
  • m.sovsport.ru
Спортивной может быть гимнастика, ходьба, есть спортивное ориентирование. Отчего же мы забываем о спортивном рыболовстве? Начиная серию статей о рыбалке (спортивной и просто любительской), приступим сразу же к одной из самых горячих и дискуссионных тем: как правильно отпускать пойманную рыбу. Сколько лет существует рыбалка не как средство для...
 
Nikolai Krylov:

I had a similar incident on a fishing trip.

A huge carp, about 10 kg, came to my feet and stopped to rest. I stood there not breathing for about five minutes. It was not a sight for the nervous.

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