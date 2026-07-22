Interesting and Humour - page 4400
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Well, there are normal guys on this forum!
I don't know Belyaev, I know Dima well.
It's strange, decent people and suddenly this.
"It never happened before, but here it is again ! (с)
Well, there are normal guys on this forum!
I don't knowBelyaev, I know Dima well.
It's strange, decent people and suddenly this.
"It never happened before, but here it is again ! (с)
Proper names are spelled with a capital letter. That sounds like an insult too.
I wonder how much money is in one ton of money? Or a kilo.
Approximately 1 $100 note weighs 1g. (100 Euros roughly the same) respectively 1kg.~$100,000, 1t.~100,000,000
If you catch it, let it go
I had a similar incident on a fishing trip.
A huge carp, about 10 kg, came to my feet and stopped to rest. I stood there not breathing for about five minutes. It was not a sight for the nervous.