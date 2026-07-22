Interesting and Humour - page 1011

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Pretty soon there will be a question of where the boundary is between man and robot

There isn't one.)

 

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In Human Resources:
- What do you do?
- I work at the Academy of Sciences.
- More specifically?
- In the group preparing materials for experiments.
- And what exactly do you do?
- Catching gnats for analysis...
 

Unusual sofas

 
Contender:

Unusual sofas

A firm seating position.
 
Two cowboys are driving across the prairie... Suddenly they hear a woman's voice calling for help.
They approach, see a beautiful girl tied to a cactus and say:
- "Men, untie me, will you?
- What are you going to pay with?
- In kind...
- Joe, do you want it in kind?
- Nope.
- Let's get a move on, then... After a while.
- Listen, Bill, what kind of "nature" is this?
- I don't know.
- Shall we go back and ask? After a while.
- Hey, girl, what's the nature of it?
- Well, you untie me, we go behind the cactus. I take off my bra,
panties...
- Joe, do you need a bra?
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Although a paratrooper's goggle is able to bite through a crowbar at the moment the aircraft ramp is lifted off, the force generated is not always enough to completely seal the hole.
 
There's not much left, not much at all.
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