Interesting and Humour - page 1011
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Pretty soon there will be a question of where the boundary is between man and robot
There isn't one.)
- What do you do?
- I work at the Academy of Sciences.
- More specifically?
- In the group preparing materials for experiments.
- And what exactly do you do?
- Catching gnats for analysis...
http://denis-lopatin.livejournal.com/
Unusual sofas
Unusual sofas
They approach, see a beautiful girl tied to a cactus and say:
- "Men, untie me, will you?
- What are you going to pay with?
- In kind...
- Joe, do you want it in kind?
- Nope.
- Let's get a move on, then... After a while.
- Listen, Bill, what kind of "nature" is this?
- I don't know.
- Shall we go back and ask? After a while.
- Hey, girl, what's the nature of it?
- Well, you untie me, we go behind the cactus. I take off my bra,
panties...
- Joe, do you need a bra?