Interesting and Humour - page 2797

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Lucky shot. :)


 
goman:

Lucky shot. :)


that's not how you sing.
 
Alexey Busygin:
that's not how you'd sing if you were a man.
And if you were a man..... :)
 
goman:
And if you were a man..... :)
my eyes would have popped out, but this way, in ecstasy, my eyes would only roll back in a sneaky way.
 

So what's going on out there? :)


 

Why hide such a charming smile! :)


 
goman:

Why hide such a charming smile! :)


So you can get up close and personal with her.


 

About Volodya!

 
h
В Ботсване найден второй по величине алмаз в истории
  • 2015.11.19
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 19 ноября. INTERFAX.RU – Один из крупнейших алмазов в мировой истории найден на руднике Karowe в Ботсване, принадлежащем канадской компании Lucara Diamond. Прозрачный камень ювелирного качества массой 1111 каратов уступает по величине лишь легендарному Куллинану. По размеру алмаз, относящийся к типу IIa (без примесей азота или бора...
 
Karputov Vladimir:

About Volodya!

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