Interesting and Humour - page 2797
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Lucky shot. :)
Lucky shot. :)
that's not how you'd sing if you were a man.
And if you were a man..... :)
So what's going on out there? :)
Why hide such a charming smile! :)
Why hide such a charming smile! :)
So you can get up close and personal with her.
About Volodya!
About Volodya!