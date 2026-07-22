Interesting and Humour - page 54
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Genetic algorithms rule!
True, I must admit that this time the result is not optimal - missing two very weighty... hmmm, optimisable arguments, both in terms of physiology and aesthetic balance.
No, I'm not talking about hands - pinguino sapiens
I agree. But the ease of design would be lost. I would return both valid arguments, but instead of an elipse-shaped source of bugs at the top
This would somewhat reduce the functionality but would noticeably increase the fault tolerance of the system as a whole.
T/S "Friends," scene in an antique shop:
-Do you have anything for $10?
-Oh yes, we have two lovely $5 notes. :о)
Photoshop build for blondes
...and left
...and walked away.
)))) I must have watched it a hundred times a day and it's still hilarious. It's a good thing someone shooed him away.
Stantrader :)
Compilation error
Spknochie )
A rare viviparous animal.)