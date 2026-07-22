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A dollar invested in TC with a return of 5% per week will become more than $11 a year later. BUT! It's only 1 dollar
do not forget what the risks will be at a return of 5% per week
even in case of stable moderate trading, the variation of returns is usually 3-4 times higher than the average yield
even if you trade brilliantly with a single Sharpe, there will be 5*4*12=240% equity volatility of the account to the annual average
futile
better go to the factory
P.S. really, seriously, go to the factory!
I work in manufacturing anyway. :)
As for the risks, I can say that it depends on the trading system. My friend and I were once engaged in arbitrage - we used the movement of one trading instrument as an indicator of another instrument movement. A deal with almost zero risk had lifetime in brokerage companies literally within a few seconds. We were earning a thousand dollars a day. And we were really paid by our brokerage company. But soon the brokerage company closed this market - it just increased slippage and time of orders execution. As a result, my pending order was opened at a price different from the one I set. The same thing happened to stop-orders execution. As a result, trading there became unprofitable for us and we stopped. We stopped trading there. We did not manage to find such a ball in other brokerage companies. My friend and I made good money at that time. Not breaking a single letter of the regulations. So the question of risk is very relative.
OK, I'll add an EA and see what kind of risk and return I get...
I work in manufacturing anyway. :)
As for squeaks, I can say that it depends on the trading system. My friend and I were once engaged in arbitrage - we used the movement of one trading instrument as an indicator of another instrument movement. A deal with practically zero risk was alive in our dealing center for just a few seconds. We were earning a thousand dollars a day. And we were really paid by our brokerage company. But soon the brokerage company closed this market - it just increased slippage and time of orders execution. As a result, my pending order was opened at a price different from the one I set. The same thing happened to stop-orders execution. As a result, trading there became unprofitable for us and we stopped. We stopped trading there. We did not manage to find such a ball in other brokerage companies. My friend and I made good money at that time. Not breaking a single letter of the regulations. So the question of risks is very relative.
All right, I'll finish the EA, see what kind of risk and return I get...
So put the kasher thing out for nothing - in one day we'll collectively bankrupt all the DCs.
So put the kasher thing out for nothing - in one day we'll collectively bankrupt all the DCs.
There is no way to ruin it. We used a "vulnerability" (read <<glitch>>) in the software of this brokerage company (I do not remember its name). Later I monitored this brokerage company and noticed that about half a year later it stopped working. Moved or closed. I don't know. I haven't seen such a glitch anywhere else.
Here's the bottom line. We were trading one of the American indices. This brokerage company, in order to let us trade it at lower prices created an index with the same name, but with the postfix "mini". On both charts (the index itself and its mini-copy) there were the same quotes. Due to some glitch on the brokerage company side the mini-copy went exactly to the same place as the main index, but with a delay of several seconds. And this happened only in a strictly defined time interval of the day. Let's say, from 17 to 20 o'clock in my local time the Americans actively traded this index and at this time spreads remained fixed for some reason. In the terminal window we had only 2 chart windows open (index and its mini-copy), so that we could see them both at once. As soon as the main index suddenly jumped by three or more spreads, I already knew in which direction an order should be open and where to take it, because in a few seconds the price on the copy chart was exactly there! We had a few seconds to make this trade. We did everything manually (for some reason we could not use an Expert Advisor, I do not remember why). Orders were managed with hot keys (mouse was almost never used). I was sitting and watching the signal, my fingers were already on necessary buttons. The currency has shifted and I immediately open a window of order opening and press necessary buttons. Orders were closed by Take (in my opinion... I already forgot the details). A couple of hours of tedious labor and a thousand or two quid in the pocket. After a trade my friend logged into my personal cabinet and ordered the withdrawal of the traded amount. The next day the money was already at my bank card (transferred to mine - a friend of mine then had a guest - half of Russia drove to visit, swim in the sea, rest - I'm from the Crimea). In general, there is no more this loophole. At least, I have not seen it anywhere else. If you find it - knock in a personal message, they say, there is it - here there :)
There is no way to ruin it. We used a "vulnerability" (read <<glitch>>) in the software of this VC (I don't remember the name of the VC). Later I monitored this brokerage company and noticed that about half a year later it stopped working. Moved or closed. I don't know. I haven't seen such a glitch anywhere else.
Here's the bottom line. We were trading one of the American indices. This brokerage company, in order to let us trade it at lower prices created an index with the same name, but with the postfix "mini". On both charts (the index itself and its mini-copy) there were the same quotes. Due to some glitch on the brokerage company side the mini-copy went exactly to the same place as the main index, but with a delay of several seconds. And this happened only in a strictly defined time interval of the day. Let's say, from 17 to 20 o'clock in my local time the Americans actively traded this index and at this time spreads remained fixed for some reason. In the terminal window we had only 2 chart windows open (index and its mini-copy), so that we could see them both at once. As soon as the main index suddenly jumped by three or more spreads, I already knew in which direction an order should be open and where to take it, because in a few seconds the price on the copy chart was exactly there! We had a few seconds to make this trade. We did everything manually (for some reason we could not use an Expert Advisor, I do not remember why). Orders were managed with hot keys (mouse was almost never used). I was sitting and watching the signal, my fingers were already on necessary buttons. The currency has shifted and I immediately open a window of order opening and press necessary buttons. Orders were closed by Take (in my opinion... I already forgot the details). A couple of hours of tedious labor and a thousand or two quid in the pocket. After a trade my friend logged into my personal cabinet and ordered the withdrawal of the traded amount. The next day the money was already at my bank card (transferred to mine - a friend of mine then had a guest - half of Russia drove to visit, swim in the sea, rest - I'm from the Crimea). In general, there is no more this loophole. At least, I have not seen it anywhere else. Find it - knock in a personal, they say, there is it - here there :)
The reason for the delay is clear. Thought, whether, perhaps, a reliable link between the real instruments found... But yes - correctly - it was a sin to pass by the window with the money.
We had a similar loophole at PAMMs of the fourth broker, because of what there were many disputes and broker flatly refused to correct the glitch. But thanks to that I was able to dispute the loss of deposit and get a little more than expected, but then I learned how to use this glitch for good - by controlling it I was able to attract investors then, showing that the account was protected from the glitch and therefore fair accruals. If one has this glitch, one can make money from it.
I remember. fxbest was the name of this DC. Opened up a google search and checked. There isn't one.
The delay can be tried to calculate by comparing quotes for the same currency pair in different brokerage companies. This may be useful for copying data from one brokerage company's terminal to another one. I used such way once when I organized my trades copier. The task is quite feasible.And the fact that such delays may occur in different brokerage companies I saw when I was still in the early days of my acquaintance with Forex. However, at that time I did not know that I could make money on it.
I remember. fxbest was the name of this DC. Opened up a google search and checked. There isn't one.
The delay can be tried to calculate by comparing quotes for the same currency pair in different brokerage companies. This may be useful for copying data from one brokerage company's terminal to another one. I used such way once when I organized my trades copier. The task is quite feasible.
There are orders for such robots on the freelance market - it means there are fish in the pond.
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