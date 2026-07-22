Interesting and Humour - page 845

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[Deleted]  
DC2008:

Precise calculation

This is a very old video with good video editing. This trick was even discussed and tried to be reproduced in the programme "Mythbusters". They partly succeeded).
 

cloistered


 

It's not a quick thing to implement

"Two years after opening an office in the US, Russian supercomputer manufacturer T-Platforms had its first sale in that country..."

"T-Platforms installed a supercomputer in the US, winning a tender from Dell and HP

 
doesn't open because something was added to the code
 

Didn't add anything.

http://www.sdelanounas.ru/blogs/24038/

 
Silent:

Didn't add anything.

http://www.sdelanounas.ru/blogs/24038/

I got it, when you translate it to jpg it doesn't open
 
Silent:

It's not a quick thing to implement

"Two years after opening an office in the US, Russian supercomputer maker T-Platforms had its first sale in that country..."

"T-Platforms has installed a supercomputer in the US, winning a tender from Dell and HP

Confusingly:

The main user of the system will be the university's laboratory, run by Russian-born Professor Artem Oganov.

[Deleted]  
Contender:

What's confusing is this:

The main user of the system will be the university's laboratory, run by a Russian-born professor Artem Oganov.

I noticed that too. It looks like they sold it to themselves.))

And in general, I think it's only the names of the computers that are Russian there).

 
Contender:

What is disconcerting is this:

The main user of the system will be the university's laboratory, run by Russian-born Professor Artem Oganov.

I don't think the buyer was guided by patriotic considerations.
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