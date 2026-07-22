Interesting and Humour - page 845
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It's not a quick thing to implement
"Two years after opening an office in the US, Russian supercomputer manufacturer T-Platforms had its first sale in that country..."
"T-Platforms installed a supercomputer in the US, winning a tender from Dell and HP
Didn't add anything.
http://www.sdelanounas.ru/blogs/24038/
Didn't add anything.
http://www.sdelanounas.ru/blogs/24038/
It's not a quick thing to implement
"Two years after opening an office in the US, Russian supercomputer maker T-Platforms had its first sale in that country..."
"T-Platforms has installed a supercomputer in the US, winning a tender from Dell and HP
Confusingly:
The main user of the system will be the university's laboratory, run by Russian-born Professor Artem Oganov.
What's confusing is this:The main user of the system will be the university's laboratory, run by a Russian-born professor Artem Oganov.
I noticed that too. It looks like they sold it to themselves.))
And in general, I think it's only the names of the computers that are Russian there).
What is disconcerting is this:
The main user of the system will be the university's laboratory, run by Russian-born Professor Artem Oganov.