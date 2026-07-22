Interesting and Humour - page 2130

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Europe is introducing a new way of dealing with parking offenders

 

Good morning everyone!!!)


 
 
Radio "Komsomolskaya Pravda" programme "Business and Some Personal" [audio]
И рыбку съесть, и заработать: бизнес на рыбе
И рыбку съесть, и заработать: бизнес на рыбе
  • www.kp.ru
Эфир программы «Бизнес и немного личного» радио «Комсомольская правда» [аудио]
 
The American army: myths and reality
<br / translate="no">The absurd myths are the claims that "Americans can't fight" and even more so that "America hasn't won a war". Americans have traditionally been excellent at fighting and have won almost all their wars. Mostly won them unconditionally. In particular, after Russia lost WWI, the Germans would almost inevitably defeat the French and the British following it. It was the Americans, who had no battle experience whatsoever, who saved the situation. It was thanks to them that we got back what the Bolsheviks had given to the Germans in the Brest Treaty. And during the Second World War, the American help was not superfluous for us, to put it mildly, both deliveries under the Lend-Lease, and direct participation of the US Army in operations (otherwise Stalin wouldn't demand with such fury convoys and the second front). Insignificant losses of Americans in comparison with ours testified not about incompetence in war, but about the fact that there is no habit to kill soldiers and officers in vain, and also that their war was more air-sea than land one due to the circumstances of geographical character. But they were always ready to fight and die if necessary. For example, the battle for Guadalcanal was as heroic as the defence of Sevastopol (and for how long, by the way). Nor had the Americans lost the Korean War, though they had not won it. It was a prologue to the fatal Vietnam.


Американская армия: мифы и реальность
Американская армия: мифы и реальность
  • 2014.03.18
  • rusplt.ru
Вооруженные силы (ВС) США, как и Национально-освободительная армия Китая (НОАК), слишком сложны и велики, чтобы влезть в одну статью. И тоже заслуживают предисловия. Америка в целом и ее армия в первую очередь у нас демонизированы и мифологизированы до полной утраты связи с реальностью. Реальность же примерно следующая. Абсурдными мифами...
 

 
notused:

P. S. Mischek, ouch!

There's no saving... God, burn!
 
newdigital:
The US army: myths and reality
What, like, go pack your bags as a recruit for the army of the pindosia...
 
"Smart bracelet from Russia raises 6 times more money in its first days than it intended
«Умный браслет» из России за первые дни привлек в 6 раз больше денег, чем собирался
«Умный браслет» из России за первые дни привлек в 6 раз больше денег, чем собирался
  • www.cnews.ru
Этот результат был достигнут создателями через 12 дней после начала сбора средств, который начался 5 марта 2014 г. и продолжится до 15 апреля. Браслет Healbe GoBe, как утверждают разработчики, выделяется на фоне всех существующих на рынке аналогов самым широким функциональным набором. По словам главы проекта Артема Шипицына, его разработка...
[Deleted]  
newdigital:
"Smart bracelet from Russia has raised six times more money in its first days than it was going to
now six times smarter people
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