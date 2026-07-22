Interesting and Humour - page 2130
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Europe is introducing a new way of dealing with parking offenders
Good morning everyone!!!)
P. S. Mischek, ouch!
The US army: myths and reality
"Smart bracelet from Russia has raised six times more money in its first days than it was going to